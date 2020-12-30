New Restaurants OPENING in the New Year!

( RestaurantNews.com ) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Tallahassee, FL – El Cocinero

Sunday evening, beginning at 5 p.m., locally-owned Mexican restaurant, El Cocinero, will continue the soft opening of their new location in Midtown located at 1303 Thomasville Rd. Tuesday, El Cocinero launched the soft opening of the new location and served customers for two days before closing for the Christmas holiday. Specializing in tacos and tequila, an updated menu was created to accompany the new space. Until this past week, the restaurant had been operating out of Liberty Bar & Restaurant since their original location at 402 E. Tennessee St. was closed amid COVID-19 concerns.

Brick Township, NJ – Drake’s

From Demos’ to Drake’s, Clarksville is gaining another chain restaurant during the first half of 2021 The new eatery will reside in the currently-vacant building at 120 S. Hampton Place, next to Buffalo Wild Wings and across from the Kohl’s shopping center. Clarksville Building Codes Director David Smith said Drake’s — part of Bluegrass Hospitality Group headquartered in Lexington, Ky. — has a $1.2 million permit to renovate the restaurant structure that was originally built a few years ago for the well-known middle Tennessee restaurant chain Demos’. Knoebel Construction is handling renovation work, Smith said.

Sanford, FL – Popeyes

Construction began last week on the Popeyes restaurant in the Sanford Commons Shopping Center. Jurgen Stanley, of JS Investment Holdings LLC, had planned to have the fast food restaurant up and running by the end of this year, but was set back by issues with the property’s water and sewer connections, he said. After installation of those essential services was complete, Stanley also redid the building plans to reflect the most recent design from Popeyes corporate headquarters, he said.

West Palm Beach, FL – Tropical Smokehouse

It’s a 10-minute drive from executive chef Rick Mace’s former Palm Beach kitchen to the new one he’s handcrafting on South Dixie Highway. But it feels like a world away. Earlier this month, Mace said farewell to Café Boulud, the tony spot where he served as executive chef for seven years. Next month the acclaimed chef and a business partner plan to open a new restaurant that could not be more different than the stylish spot he just left.

Sevierville, TN – The Appalachian

One of East Tennessee’s most prominent chefs will open a new restaurant in January. David Rule, a former partner and executive chef at Walnut Kitchen and an alumnus of Blackberry Farm, will open Southern-hospitality focused restaurant The Appalachian in downtown Sevierville.

Beaumont, TX – Checker’s

East Lucas Drive will soon have a recognizable black and white checkered highlight near Interstate 10 as a growing franchise owner adds another Checker’s location to Beaumont. The new restaurant being built at 4265 East Lucas Drive is the sixth location for Scott Sebastien, a Checkers & Rally’s multi-unit franchisee, with another location in Beaumont and four more in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

