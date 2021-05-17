New Restaurants Opening Every Week Around the Country!

( RestaurantNews.com ) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Knightdale, NC – Craften

Another food hall, with a twist, is on the way according to a feature in Raleigh Magazine this past week. Craften will open in late summer in Knightdale and is the brainchild of NC F&B podcast host and industry veteran Max Trujillo and entrepreneur Kip Downer. Unlike ‘typical’ food halls, you will order from your phone and the food is brought to your table by a server. The Knightdale location will feature Poblanos Tacos, Fiori Trattoria, The Corner Venezuelan Food and Finca Burger.

West Grove, IA – Purple Goat Kitchen and Bar

While the pandemic has caused many delays, work on a Northeast Rochester restaurant is rolling along. It is being built in space on the west end of the former Shopko North complex at 3708 U.S. 63 North. Brothers David and Mark Currie hope to get the 6,700-square-foot restaurant open soon, though delays still make it difficult to narrow it down to a specific date.

Austin, TX – Marco’s Pizza

Ohio-based restaurant chain Marco’s Pizza will open its new South Austin location at the Cannon West shopping center at 6800 Westgate Blvd., Ste. 101, Austin, by the end of May. The restaurant offers specialty pizzas, pizza bowls, salads and sub sandwiches.

Nashville, TN – Captain D’s

Captain D’s announced today its ongoing expansion in Texas with the conversion of a former Jack in the Box restaurant to its newest franchised location in Gun Barrel City. Located at 1380 W. Main St., the Gun Barrel City restaurant marks the brand’s 19th Texas location.

Dearborn, MI – The Great Commoner

Like the name implies, the Great Commoner restaurant and cafe is hoping to offer something for everyone. Preparing to open this month in Dearborn, the 6,200-square-foot restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner in the historic 125-year-old Wager Hotel building, part of the Wagner Place development. The menu is a collaboration between chef Matt Knio of popular Cannelle Patisserie, which has French-inspired cafes in Birmingham and downtown Detroit, and Brome Modern Eatery’s executive chef Zane Makky.

Moraine, OH – Chipotle Mexican Grill

A nationally known fast casual restaurant chain is opening a new location in Moraine. Chipotle Mexican Grill, which has more than a dozen restaurants in the Dayton area, recently filed for a liquor permit with the state of Ohio for a location at 1925 W. Dorothy Lane in Moraine.

