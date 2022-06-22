New Restaurants Continue Opening Despite Questions About Future Economic Issues





Gulfport, FL – Julio’s Empanadas Latin Twist Cafe

You may have noticed the giant empanada sculpture guarding the future home of Julio’s Empanadas Latin Twist Cafe at 2201 49th St. S. in Gulfport. It’s a sign of Spanish food coming soon, says Julio Pagan. Pagan owns Julio’s Empanadas and hopes to open his Latin restaurant by the end of July.

Camarillo, CA – Latitude 34 Restaurant & Bar

Chef Alex Castillo, former chef at 2088 Bistro in Camarillo, is opening his own place – Latitude 34 Restaurant & Bar, this July at the Camarillo Premium Outlets. They took over the spaces in the Promenade section of the Outlets formerly occupied by Pizza Rev and Smashburger. The space will seat 250 guests, with a large outdoor space and nice bar.

New York, NY – Friend of a Farmer

Friend of a Farmer, a farm-to-table restaurant pioneer that launched in 1986, will be opening a new location this fall at 70 West 71st Street, between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West. The space was previously home to Pasha, which closed in September 2021, and right next to Big Nick’s Burger & Pizza Joint Too, which shuttered in August 2021 (that space is still vacant).

Baltimore, MD – Rooted Rotisserie

Rooted Rotisserie: A new restaurant centered around French rotisserie-style cooking plans to open its doors in Southwest Baltimore this August. From husband-and-wife team Joseph and Amanda Burton, Rooted Rotisserie will offer dishes like rotisserie-style chicken and duck leg confit at 1116 Hollins St., directly across from Hollins Market.

New Caney, TX – Saltgrass Steak House

Saltgrass Steak House will be opening a new location in Valley Ranch Town Center in New Caney, with construction expected to begin later this year, according to officials with the East Montgomery County Improvement District. Located at 21284 Hwy. 59, the restaurant will offer chargrilled steaks, chicken and seafood as well as an assortment of breads, soups and desserts made from scratch daily.

Hillsdale, NJ – Fig & Tomato

Fig & Tomato, an Italian European eatery, is a new restaurant coming soon to Hillsdale. The restaurant is from the team behind Cork & Crust and Raw Oyster Bar & Italian Kitchen in Harrington Park.

