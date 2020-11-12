New Restaurants Are Opening up Again Across the Country!

( RestaurantNews.com ) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Flhip provides regularly updated lead lists, allowing vendors to check for updates at any time. To see leads in your sales area click here .

Click on the map above to see how Flhip can get you in the door first of new restaurants!

Rochester, NY – Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A will be opening its doors in Henrietta soon. The Town of Henrietta approved a site plan in September 2019 for a location on Jefferson Road where Joe’s Crab Shack used to be. The company says the Henrietta location will open on Thursday, Nov. 19, and released the following statement:

Manchester, NH – Flight Center MHT

The owners of several New Hampshire restaurants have signed a lease to take over the former British Beer Company space on South Willow Street. The British-themed restaurant closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Flight Center Beer Cafe in downtown Nashua — a craft-beer lounge — will open its second location, called Flight Center MHT. The exterior will be designed to look like the original Manchester Airport, according to Managing Partner Seth Simonian.

Dubuque, IA – Ado’s Taste of Europe

Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from around the tri-state area. This week, we highlight developments in Dubuque and Dyersville, Iowa. A new restaurant and grocery store owned by Bosnia natives soon will bring a fresh flavor to Dubuque. Ado’s Taste of Europe aims to open at 3250 Kennedy Circle, Suite 4B, in the first week of December, according to co-owner Selma Durakovic. Her mother, Emina Masinovic, and her stepfather, Mirsad Masinovic, also are co-owners.

Camillus, NY – Twin Trees

If pizza is your thing, and you’re anywhere near Camillus, you’re in luck. Toss & Fire is open. Twin Trees is coming. Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza opened its second brick-and-mortar location this week in Township 5, in the space near the Movie Tavern occupied until the early summer by the now-closed Mesa Grande.

San Antonio, TX – Cervecería Chapultepec

Cervecería Chapultepec, a Mexico-based restaurant and bar chain that offers every menu item for just $3, will soon open a second San Antonio location MySA reports. The second spot will be on the city’s far West Side, at 8403 State Highway 151.

Hermitage, TN – Whataburger

Whataburger is expanding into Tennessee, according to the Nashville Post. The local news site obtained documents that show that the popular Texas fast food chain is preparing to open at 5055 Old Hickory Blvd. in Hermitage, a neighborhood in the Nashville metro area.

For more information or to view the leads in your area, please visit Flhip.com

Contact:

Ken Roberts

772-231-5826

ken@flhip.com

The post New Restaurants Are Opening up Again Across the Country! first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.