New Restaurants Are Opening Across the Country!

( RestaurantNews.com ) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Flhip provides regularly updated lead lists, allowing vendors to check for updates at any time. To see leads in your sales area click here .

Click on the map above to see how Flhip can get you in the door first of new restaurants!

Bloomington, IL – Pueblo Grande

Three new restaurants — The Original Pinsaria, Pokeworks and Pizza Payaa — have opened in Bloomington in the last month, and two more — Pueblo Grande and Pho Bowl Vietnamese Cuisine — are planned to open before the end of the year. I find it very interesting, maybe even amazing, that five new restaurants will have opened in two months in what is the apparent height of the COVID-19 crisis, the most difficult time for the restaurant business that I have seen.

New York, NY – Nama

Aman New York will officially open its doors in spring 2021. At the crossroads of Fifth Avenue and 57th Street, the opening of Aman New York coincides with the Crown Building’s 100th anniversary. Aman New York will offer a comprehensive Aman Spa and exclusive branded residences—the first urban Aman Residences worldwide.

North Platte, NE – Pepperjax Grill

Wilkinson Development announced Tuesday that it has secured a lease with Weis Properties out of Kearney, Nebraska to open a Pepperjax Grill next to McDonald’s. The company is currently building a second Fat Dog’s Travel Center and Convenience Store at 1313 South Dewey Street. The restaurant will feature a drive-thru. The restaurant, known for its flattop grill sandwiches with all the fixings, will be the 32nd location for Pepperjax Development, which is also based in Kearney.

West Lafayette, IN – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

A brand new spot for chicken is coming to town. Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, a fast food chain specializing in chicken fingers, is planning to open a location in West Lafayette on the bottom floor of the Rise on Chauncey apartment building, Andrew Demaree, senior leasing and sales associate with Veritas Realty, confirmed Tuesday to the Journal & Courier. City records indicate that contractor MAPP Construction applied for a $1 million building permit for the restaurant Oct. 30.

Hoboken, NJ – Latin Rotisserie

A brand new restaurant called Latin Rotisserie will be opening soon on Washington Street in Hoboken. Located at 121 Washington Street, Latin Rotisserie currently has a large “Coming Soon” sign displayed on its window. It will be operating from the same spot where Charrito’s Downtown was located for 17 years until it closed its doors in June 2019. Charrito’s Midtown, located at 518 Washington Street, still remains open.

Ammon, ID – Jersey Mike’s Subs

A new restaurant based on the Jersey shore is opening in Ammon early next year. Charlie Gerard, the owner of Jersey Mike’s Subs, tells EastIdahoNews.com the restaurant will open in late February or early March in a 1,500-square-foot space on the east end of Hillcrest Plaza next to Dutch Bros.

For more information or to view the leads in your area, please visit Flhip.com

Contact:

Ken Roberts

772-231-5826

ken@flhip.com

The post New Restaurants Are Opening Across the Country! first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.