New Restaurants Are Beginning to Open Again Across the Country!

Minneapolis, MN – Sooki & Mimi

The latest project from James Beard-winning chef Ann Kim along with Conrad Leifur (Pizzeria Lola, Young Joni, Hello Pizza) is set to open Feb. 3. Reservations for the restaurant are set to go on sale Jan. 21 via the restaurant website. Now that she’s mastered the art of a best-in-class pizza crust, she’s hoping to conquer the art of the soft tortilla to go with a menu that has Korean, Midwestern and Latin American influences.

Minneapolis, MN – Owamni

The Sioux Chef’s long-anticipated restaurant in the new Water Works Park along the Mississippi River waterfront in downtown Minneapolis is set to open this spring. According to an update for Kickstarter backers (the project broke records when it raised nearly $150,000 in 2016), the menu will include foods native to Minnesota, “like forest mushrooms, hand-harvested wild rice, leafy greens, smoked turkey and cedar-braised bison.”

Titusville, PA – Fat Chad’s Taproom and Steakhouse

The hole in Titusville is the vacant brewery building located at 113 South Franklin Street. That hole is being filled by a local resident, Chad Covell, owner of Boonies Sports Bar. Covell’s new business will be named after himself, Fat Chad’s Taproom and Steakhouse. Covell currently has a goal to open his family-oriented restaurant the first part of March.

Baton Rouge, LA – Old Captain Juicy Seafood and Bar

Old Captain Juicy Seafood and Bar is set to open in May at the Mall of Louisiana in a building previously occupied by Bar Louie. The restaurant will offer boiled seafood, including snow crabs, shrimp, mussels, clams, blue crabs and crawfish. Old Captain also will sell fried seafood and chicken baskets and have a full-service bar.

Zachary, LA – Maverick’s Q-N-Brew

Maverick’s Q-N-Brew, a barbecue catering business, is scheduled to open a new restaurant by July 1 in the old train depot on Main Street in Zachary. Co-owners Laura Fontenot and Todd Stevens opened their catering business, described as “a Cajun twist to Texas-style BBQ,” in early 2020.

Shakopee, MN – Texas Roadhouse

Minnesota’s sixth Texas Roadhouse has plans to build in Shakopee this year. The Western-themed restaurant, which specializes in sirloin steaks and is also known for its hot rolls and homemade cinnamon butter, submitted an application to the city in May 2020 to be located on the east side of Shakopee at 8160 Old Carriage Court N., in the Southbridge development.

