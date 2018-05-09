New restaurant set for Wine Market Bistro space in Locust Point

The owner of Locust Point’s shuttered Wine Market Bistro is planning to re-open the space as a dinner restaurant next month.

Restaurateur Christopher Spann, who closed the Wine Market Bistro in March after nearly 14 years, says he has upgraded and redesigned the space for his new venture, to be called Ludlow Market, Bar & Bottle Shop. The new restaurant will feature creations from chef Christopher Audia, formerly of Tail Up Goat in Washington, D.C., and Boston’s No. 9 Park, according to a news release.

The new restaurant’s “upscale neighborhood menu,” according to the release, will offer “something for everyone, from small plates to shareable dishes, classic sandwiches with a twist and elaborate entrees.”

Spann said he hopes to have the new restaurant open in early-to-mid June in the turn-of-the-century Foundry building, at 921 E. Fort Ave. The current wine shop and bar space will remain open during construction.

A job fair is scheduled at the site for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 14. Applicants should bring their resumes.

