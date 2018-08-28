New restaurant opens at former 2nd St. Tavern building in Emmaus

New eats have arrived on Emmaus’ Main Street.

CJ’s Cuisine, offering American and international fare, opened Aug. 16 at 194-198 Main St.

The building has been home to several dining establishments over the years, including Madison on Main, Lee Gribben’s on Main and, most recently, 2nd St. Tavern.

CJ’s, offering seating for more than 100 guests, offers a wide variety of dishes — from cod croquettes, mofongo and quesadillas to vegetable lasagna, filet mignon with green peppercorn sauce and a Spanish omelette with gazpacho.

Other menu highlights include appetizers ($4.99-$18) such as garlic shrimp and a charcuterie plate with assorted cheeses and olives; pastas ($9.99-$18.99) such as fish cannelloni and spaghetti carbonara; sandwiches ($6.99-$11.99) such as turkey and a plantain burger; seafood selections ($14-$21.50) such as mahi mahi on roasted pepper and lobster ring with coconut sauce; and meat selections ($16.99-$24) such as a T-bone steak with roquefort cheese sauce and pork ribs with ginger barbecue sauce.

Guests also can choose from desserts such as homemade flan, banana splits and tiramisu, as well as specialty beverages such as natural fruit juices, smoothies and milkshakes.

“We have everything from burgers and steaks to pastas and tacos,” owner Justin Coronado said.

Coronado, of Philadelphia, notes fried calamari, seafood casserole and a beef skirt steak with scallops (house specialty) have been popular during the restaurant’s first few weeks.

CJ’s, which is Coronado’s initials backwards, also serves breakfast 6-11 a.m. daily. Menu items include French toast, pancakes, omelettes, egg sandwiches and platters, muffins, croissants and more.

The restaurant does not have a liquor license, but Coronado is hoping to attain one within the next few months. For now, the restaurant is BYOB.

CJ’s, which offers seasonal outdoor seating, is open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Info: 484-232-5301.

