New Restaurant Openings Increase Weekly Across the US!

Minneapolis, MN – Farmers Kitchen + Bar

After being delayed a year because of COVID-19, the first restaurant wholly owned by the Minnesota Farmers Union and its members will open this summer in Minneapolis. The farm-to-table restaurant, bar and market will be a place for diners to connect with local farmers, said MFU President Gary Wertish, of Renville.

Norwalk, CT – Appetit Bistro

An empty storefront next to Donovan’s on Washington Street in Norwalk has been decorated with “coming soon” signs for Appetit Bistro. The French restaurant, which has been in business in Port Chester, N.Y., for six years, is opening its second location in Norwalk this summer, aiming for late June or July opening, co-owner Edwin Montoya said.

Mt. Juliet, TN – Whataburger

Whataburger has signed a lease to open a new restaurant in North Mt. Juliet, according to the property owner.

The new Whataburger will be in a new building where the closed down Capitol City Market operated at the corner of North Mt. Juliet and Lebanon roads, said Mark Lineberry of Lineberry Properties.

Silver Spring, MD – Firepan Korean Barbecue

Two of the newest restaurants to open in Silver Spring’s Central Business District have their signs in place and are indicating an opening date in the fall. Firepan Korean Barbecue, which will open at 962 Wayne Ave. in the former Pete’s New Haven Apizza, included that date on their new sign.

Burlington, VT – Junks Tea House

Phinneus Sonin will soon open a café called Junks Tea House in his Junktiques Collective vintage store at 324 North Winooski Avenue in Burlington. The menu will include tea, espresso and chai; juices, smoothies and housemade, fruit-syrup-soaked shaved ice; and thin, freshly pressed waffles folded around savory or sweet fillings.

St. Louis, MO – Navin’s BBQ

The former Guerrilla Street Food location in Tower Grove East will soon be home to a new concept. Navin’s BBQ is slated to open at 3559 Arsenal St. in late May or early June, as reported by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

