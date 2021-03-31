New Restaurant Openings Flocking in Florida!

( RestaurantNews.com ) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Orlando, FL – Fish & Chips

Internationally acclaimed celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay plans to open an Orlando restaurant on International Drive — a bullish investment in the future of the popular tourism corridor that has struggled during the pandemic. Gordon Ramsay North America Restaurant Group plans to open a 2,605-square-foot Fish & Chips in Icon Park, according to a Construction Journal post and SightsonSites.com.

Boca Raton, FL – Mystic Lobster Rolls

A beachside eatery boasting whole Maine lobster rolls with no fillers. The restaurant, founded in New Jersey, is also bringing its lobster bisque and lobster mac-n-cheese down to South Florida. Owners say doors will open in April or May.

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Sushi Garage

Replacing the former Etaru space when it opens mid-April on Las Olas Boulevard, this Japanese-sushi restaurant outpost comes from partners Jonas and Alexandra Millán (Juvia) and chef-partner Sunny Oh (Nobu), who operate Sushi Garage’s Miami Beach flagship. The menu, under corporate chef Kaoru Chang, will feature hot and cold appetizers, and entrees such as miso maple seabass and sliced tenderloin teriyaki.

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Kraft Bistro Deli

This bistro and deli from first-time restaurateur Paul Hugo, opening this summer, replaces the former Brown Dog Eatery that closed last July.

Boca Raton, FL – Sushi By Bou Beach Club

Sushi By Bou Beach Club, an omakase-style restaurant from sushi master David Bouhadana, will open in April at the the Marriott Residence Inn Pompano Beach. Other locations in New York, New Jersey, Chicago and Miami Beach, but this one will have a beachy vibe.

Dania Beach, FL – Grampa’s Bagel Bakery Deli Café

New York bagel-shop veterans Mark Fried (Bagel Boys Café) and Marc Goldberg (Goldberg’s Famous Bagels) plan to rebrand this 64-year-old bakery – closed since the beginning of the pandemic – as a New York-style deli serving New York water bagels, rugelach, housemade corned-beef brisket and other diner classics. Opening mid April.

