New Restaurant Openings Are Exploding Across the US!

Nashville, TN – Casa Rosa

Nashville is home to an extraordinary music and food scene and Miranda Lambert has shared new details about her first venture into the restaurant industry. Lambert announced last week that she would be the first female country singer to open a bar and restaurant on Broadway in downtown Nashville with her new spot Casa Rosa. The award-winning singer shared a first look on Instagram of the Texas-inspired eatery that is set to open in summer 2021. The four-floor venue will have three floors to feature live entertainment, topped off with a rooftop bar.

Charlotte, NC – The Golden Owl Tavern

The Golden Owl Tavern is set to open March 31 at the UNC Charlotte Marriott Hotel & Conference Center. The roughly 7,000-square-foot venue will seat up to 200 at full capacity. It will be part of the $87 million, 226-room hotel at the intersection of North Tryon Street and J.W. Clay Boulevard.

Clemson, SC – Tropical Grille

Lazaro Montoto, Founder and CEO of Tropical Grille, said the local restaurant brand is adding three new locations across the Upstate. Montoto said the company’s 11th location will open in early April on Tiger Boulevard in Clemson. It will be located at the former Sidewall Pizza location.

Alexandria, MN – Longtrees Woodfire Grill

Alexandria will soon have a new place to dine – Longtrees Woodfire Grill is set to open Monday, April 19. Located in the former Doolittles Woodfire Grill building, Longtrees will be serving up classic Midwest cuisine with a modern slant. Comfort foods including pot roast, meatloaf and old-school cheeseburgers can be found on the menu, as well as fire-roasted seasonal game, locally foraged fungi and craft cocktails.

Miami, FL – North Italia

Dadeland Mall will get a new restaurant, with North Italia set to debut there March 31. The 7,380-square-foot Italian concept will have 150 seats indoors and 64 seats outdoors. It’ll be the chain’s second Miami location and 25th restaurant in the U.S.

Louisville, KY – The Seafood Lady Restaurant & Bar

After nearly a year-and-a-half wait, The Seafood Lady Restaurant & Bar is finally getting ready to open its doors in NuLu. The popular Florida-style seafood restaurant will open next month at 601 E. Jefferson St. Seafood Lady’s new 3,500-square-foot eatery is a part of Hancock House, a 16-unit “micro-boutique” hotel developed by Weyland Ventures LLC.

