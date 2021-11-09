New Restaurant Openings Ahead of Pre-COVID Numbers!





( RestaurantNews.com ) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Arkansas, KS – Little Branch

Along with all the street food, games and parades, Arkalalah will also mark the opening of a new downtown business. Little Branch, at 218 S. Summit Street, plans to swing its doors open later this month in junction with the big fall festival in Arkansas City. Owner Jill Wineinger said Friday, that she plans to have clothing, handbags, accessories and a wide variety of pantry items, featuring everything from fancy marshmallows to rubs and seasonings.

Cary, NC – Zambrero

Zambrero is an Australian fast food restaurant franchise that serves up what they call “feel good Mex,” a menu full of Mexican-inspired foods with healthy ingredients. This includes Sous-Vide cooked Barbacoa beef, Mexican chicken, Guajillo smoked pork as well as their popular three-bean mix and guacamole. This location, set to have its grand opening later this month, will be just the second one to open in North Carolina, the other being in Durham..

Miami, FL – Bayshore Club

A new restaurant and bar will soon be landing in Coconut Grove! Inspired by the area’s historic legacy as Pan Am’s first seaplane terminal and hangar, Bayshore Club is bringing on major retro tropical vibes to the Grove with a brand new concept that will have accesses through both land and sea. Created by local restaurant group Grove Bay Hospitality, Bayshore Club will be opening this winter at Regatta Harbour, a 9.5-acre, mixed use space that aims to bring live enterntainment, retail and chef-driven restaurants to the Grove.

Brentwood, MO – Maize & Wheat Colombian Cafe

A new Colombian restaurant, Maize & Wheat Colombian Cafe will open later this year at 1912 S. Brentwood Blvd., the former home of Applegate’s Deli and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, St. Louis Magazine first reported. There, owner Claudia Marcella Niswonger will bring dishes like empanadas, arepas, tropical juices, soups and salads to the St. Louis community.

Myrtle Beach, SC – Tasty Crab House

A seafood boil restaurant is coming to Myrtle Beach. The owners of a Tasty Crab House franchise hope to open by late November across from Walmart on Oak Forest Lane. Diners will have the boil options of king crab, snow crab, crawfish, shrimp with heads, shrimp without heads, lobster tails, baby clams, green mussels, black mussels and oysters.

Albuquerque, NM – The Paleta Bar

A new fast-casual Vietnamese restaurant will soon open near the Cottonwood Mall. According to Albuquerque Business First, the co-founder and owner of The Paleta Bar will open Spring Rollin’ later this fall. Its anticipated opening date will be in November, at the latest.

For more information or to view the leads in your area, please visit Flhip.com

Contact:

Ken Roberts

772-231-5826

ken@flhip.com

The post New Restaurant Openings Ahead of Pre-COVID Numbers! first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.