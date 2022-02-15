New Restaurant Concept from Thompson Hospitality and Ralph Sampson Coming Soon to Charlottesville





Charlottesville, VA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Thompson Hospitality and Ralph Sampson – University of Virginia and NBA legend – are joining forces to bring Charlottesville an unparalleled experience in sports entertainment and dining. Located a mere half mile from John Paul Jones Arena, Ralph Sampson’s American Tap Room is expected to open this March.

The concept will marry fresh, high-quality food with a sports bar vibe, featuring upscale American favorites with a twist. Char-grilled and fried wings, smash burgers, chicken and waffles, and crab cakes are menu stand outs, as well as elevated entrées including steaks, lobster mac and cheese and Impossible

meat kabobs. Guests can look forward to a lively weekend brunch and a comprehensive beverage program with beer, wine and artisanal cocktails. Included on tap will be Ralph’s House IPA, a collaboration beer brewed by Three Notch’d Brewery and Ralph Sampson.

“Bringing this concept to Charlottesville, home of the University of Virginia – both Ralph’s and my alma mater – is an exciting opportunity for Thompson Hospitality, and we hope Ralph’s House lives on at American Tap Room,” says Warren Thompson, CEO of Thompson Hospitality.

“My years in Charlottesville laid the groundwork for a career that both myself and the city are proud of and for that I’m grateful,” says Ralph Sampson. “I’ve long had an interest in the restaurant business, and I’m looking forward to this partnership with Thompson Hospitality – providing a gathering place that brings people together around a shared love of sports, fandom and Cavalier pride.”

The concept offers both sports bar seating and dining areas which feature a visual celebration of Ralph Sampson’s basketball career. Both indoor and patio seating will be available. Sampson plans to have an active presence at the restaurant.

Ralph Sampson’s American Tap Room is located at 973 Emmet Street North, Charlottesville, Virginia 22903.

About Ralph Sampson’s American Tap Room



An upscale sports bar experience brought to you by a local legend, Ralph Sampson’s American Tap Room brings local brews, great food and a new dining and entertainment experience to Charlottesville. From burgers and wings to premium steaks and seafood offerings, Ralph’s American Tap Room is the perfect venue for every occasion and a new way for Ralph’s House to live in Charlottesville. www.americantaproom.com .

About Thompson Hospitality

Thompson Hospitality is one of the largest food service, restaurant and facilities management companies in the country. Having expanded throughout 48 states and six different countries, the company has catered to client, customer and community relationships for three decades. Thompson Hospitality owns and operates several beloved restaurants including Matchbox, Big Buns Damn Good Burgers, YOT Bar & Kitchen, The Rub Chicken & Beer, Hen Quarter, The Delegate, Makers Union, Austin Grill, Milk & Honey, and The Ridley. www.thompsonhospitality.com .

