New restaurant announced for former Centro space in downtown Allentown

It’s out with the pizza, pasta and paninis, and in with the chimichangas, chile rellenos and churros at a downtown Allentown dining spot.

Tacos Y Tequila, a Palmer Township-based Mexican restaurant, plans to open a second location in mid-September at the former Centro space at 530 Hamilton St., according to a news release from City Center Investment Corp., which owns the building.

Centro, which served predominantly northern Italian cuisine, closed earlier this summer.

Centro owner Josh Palmer, who also operates Maxim’s 22 and Sette Luna in Easton, could not be reached for comment following the restaurant’s closure.

Tacos Y Tequila, which opened in December 2016 at the former Lone Star Steakhouse building on Kunkle Drive in Palmer, offers a wide variety of authentic Mexican dishes, including burritos, enchiladas, fajitas, nachos, quesadillas, street tacos and table-side guacamole.

“With the success of the Easton location, we wanted to expand to another Lehigh Valley city,” owner Ramiro Bravo said in the release. “With the future growth of the City Center project, we feel it provides the best potential exposure to our product for our current and future guests to enjoy authentic Mexican cuisine.”

The Allentown restaurant, employing 20-25 people, will offer dine-in, carry-out and delivery services, along with a full bar and outdoor seating.

The Easton restaurant has become a popular destination for tequila fans, offering about four dozen tequilas in four varieties: blanco (aged less than two months), reposado (aged two months to a year), anejo (aged one to three years) and extra anejo (aged for more than three years).

Tacos Y Tequila will offer some of its menu items for sale at downtown Allentown’s Fresh Fridays Local Food Market, noon to 2 p.m. Friday on the ArtsWalk.

“We’ve asked the people who live and work downtown for their dining preferences, including types and price of cuisine, and are pleased to welcome Tacos Y Tequila, whose concept very much reflects the feedback we’ve collected,” Natalia Stezenko, City Center’s retail leasing and activation manager, said in the release.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog