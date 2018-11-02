New restaurant and nightclub opens at former Broadway Social spot in Bethlehem

Four months after south Bethlehem's Broadway Social closed, satisfying an agreement with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, a new restaurant and nightclub has debuted in its place.

Revel Social, which held a soft opening Thursday at 217 Broadway, features a look very similar to its predecessor.

Booths in the bar area have been removed and high-top tables from the second floor were temporarily situated in their place Thursday night.

New high-tops are coming soon, general manager Maurizio Marquez said.

"Other than that, it's mostly the same as it was before," said Marquez, noting the hardwood flooring also had been refurbished. "We'll be holding a soft opening the next couple nights, mostly to give the workers some training."

While customers of the former Broadway Social will find a familiar setting - the first-floor space features the same bar top and stools, brick walls, DJ booth, lighting and more, they won't find the same cuisine.

A "completely new food menu," featuring "casual, American pub-style dishes," will be introduced Wednesday, Marquez said.

The restaurant will only offer dinner service, with menu highlights including burgers, cheesesteaks, chicken wings, flatbreads, quesadillas, sandwiches and salads, Marquez said. Daily specials also will be featured.

The bar still features a 20-tap draft system, offering big-name domestics such as Miller Lite, imports such as Weihenstephaner and craft brews from Lehigh Valley area breweries such as Funk.

Classic and signature cocktails are available, with infused liquors such as blackberry bourbon and raspberry vodka coming soon, Marquez said.

The restaurant, which houses 11 TVs, is looking to offer specials in conjunction with football games on Sundays, Marquez said.

"We want this to be a fun place," Marquez said. "We want people of all ages - 30s, 40s, everyone - to come and enjoy the good food and atmosphere. Everyone's welcome here."

Minor cosmetic changes are planned for the building's second floor, which is expected to remain closed until Thanksgiving eve, Marquez said.

The second floor will still feature a bar, dance floor and VIP room.

Revel owner Jay Patel, of Philadelphia, plans to pursue an amended version of an expansion into an adjacent building that former Broadway Social owner Greg Salomoni first announced a few years ago, Marquez said.

"Hopefully within six months, we will expand next door," said Marquez, noting there will be at least one interior connection. "Our plan is to have a rooftop beer garden at some point."

Salomoni, who opened Broadway Social in 2013, on June 5 signed a conditional licensing agreement between him and the state.

The agreement came after Envy LLC (Salomoni's group) filed an application to renew its liquor license and amusement permit, which the state objected to because of Broadway Social's citations and incidents on or near the premises, according to the seven-page agreement.

Bethlehem Police Chief Mark DiLuzio said police and Liquor Control Enforcement agents dealt with arrests for different violations, including fights, assaults and serving alcohol to minors, but he stopped short of calling Broadway Social a nuisance bar.

"It was an alcohol establishment, and any alcohol establishment does have issues," he said in June.

Though Salomoni strongly disputes what is described in the agreement, he signed it to avoid a lengthy court battle that would have derailed the sale of the business, according to his lawyer, Gary Brienza.

The process to sell Broadway Social started in mid-2017, Brienza said, as Salomoni decided he wanted to spend more time with family. TBS Venture (Patel's group) submitted a letter of intent in late 2017, he noted, and the deal was signed prior to the agreement with the state.

Among the terms of the agreement: Broadway Social had to place its license in safekeeping until it was transferred to a "bona fide purchaser who meets PLCB requirements" and has no direct or indirect connection to Envy or its current or former officers. Salomoni, called a "person of ill repute" in the agreement, is prohibited from having an interest in any license issued by the PLCB for a five-year period.

Revel's soft opening hours this weekend are 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The business will be closed on Sunday.

A friends and family event, not open to the public, will be held Tuesday, Marquez.

Starting Wednesday, the business will begin its regular hours: Opening at 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with dinner service offered until 10 p.m.

The bar will remain open until 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. It is not yet clear how late the bar will stay open on other days of the week, Marquez said.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog