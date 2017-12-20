New Release from Waitbusters’ Digital Diner Provides Hotel and Resort Patrons with a More Relaxing Experience

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Waitbusters, LLC announced today that it will begin using its Digital Diner software in various hotels to support pool and beach floor plans. Digital Diner is an all in one software solution. It provides restaurants, bars and hotels with SMS and social media marketing, as well as wait line, reservation and table management. The collaboration was the natural next step for Waitbusters, who had received countless requests from hotels to utilize the software.
With the addition of lounge chair and cabana support, Digital Diner will now give hotels and resorts the ability to make their pool or ocean side experience a much more efficient and relaxing one for their guests.
The new release of Digital Diner includes the following pool or ocean-centric features:
Waitbusters’ CPO Shane Gau commented, “We feel that supporting resort and hotel pools and beaches is a natural progression to achieving our goal of becoming the best and most comprehensive hospitality FOH and marketing software. I was really inspired by this idea first hand when I was at a hotel pool in Las Vegas and had to wait in a line for 30 minutes for a chair (when I could have been shopping or playing the slots) and then waited another 45 minutes for a server to come by and take my drink order.”
The latest version of Digital Diner is currently available to meet all of your hotel and restaurant needs.
About Waitbusters Dining
Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.
Contact:
Anicia Gau
Waitbusters, LLC
571-612-0213
agau@waitbusters.com
KFC Japan's new fried chicken doesn't smell like anything so you can take it on the train
The beer will launch in conjunction with the winter solstice
These places offer more than just festive lights and big Christmas trees
Traditionally, doctors warn against eating deli meats during pregnancy
These places have beautiful markets, lots of decorations, great traditions and more