New product: Tahini in a squeeze bottle

The pick: Tahini in squeezable bottles from Mighty Sesame Co.

Why it rates: Made in Israel, this rich, creamy tahini is made with one ingredient - slow-roasted sesame seeds. It's organic, vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free. It's a good source of plant-based protein; a 2-tablespoon serving has 7 grams of protein. And the squeeze bottle makes it easy to use.

It's perfect for making homemade hummus, but also think of it as an alternative to mayo. You can use it in marinades, as a sandwich spread, in dips and salad dressings, and drizzled over meat and falafel.

Info: A 10.9-ounce bottle is about $5. Find it at Whole Foods and Walmart stores, and online at Amazon.com.

