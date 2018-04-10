New owners breathe new life into Kempton Hotel

Drinks and good times are flowing once again at The Kempton Hotel.

After an approximately year-long closure, the bar and restaurant at 9910 Kistler Valley Road in Albany Township, Berks County reopened March 7 under new ownership.

Operators Joe Reppert and Tyler Long introduced a new food menu along with a new look in the bar area.

More updates are on the way for the adjacent dining room, which features yellow walls and framed newspaper articles and memorabilia, according to front of house manager Jacqueline Rice.

In the bar area, red walls were repainted white and a wall was knocked down to give the space a more open-concept design.

Elaborate ceiling murals painted by local artists Jonathan Bond and David Naydock in the late 1980s remain.

Bond’s mural depicts local history, including Willie Nelson's appearance at the hotel after a 1984 engagement at Lehigh University's Stabler Arena and sunbathers relaxing on the shores of Leaser Lake, while Naydock’s mural encompasses a wide array of American history — from military engagements, national monuments and space missions to movie stars, U.S. presidents and other notable figures such as Babe Ruth, Mark Twain and Martin Luther King, Jr.

The Kempton Hotel, built in 1874, offers home-style cooking, including appetizers such as fried crab bites, mozzarella sticks and pierogies (deep-fried or sauteed with onion); sandwiches such as a BLT, cheesesteak and Kempton Krabby Patty; and pizzas such as Buffalo chicken, supreme and taco.

Entrees, most under $13, range from chicken pot pie and pork and sauerkraut to chopped steak and crab cakes. Two sides and a dinner roll are included with each selection.

The full bar features four draft beers and dozens more in bottles.

Happy hour, 4-6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, includes $1 off select draft beer, $1 off all wines and $3 Faber mixed drinks.

Over the past month, the restaurant has hosted special events, including a St. Patrick’s Day party with drink specials and giveaways and a family-style Easter meal. Details regarding a Mother’s Day event will be released soon.

The Kempton Hotel, which features a pool table and digital jukebox, is open 11 a.m. to close (midnight to 2 a.m.) Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to close (10 p.m. to midnight) Sunday. Info: 610-756-6588.

