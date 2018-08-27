New owner bringing changes to Italian restaurant in Salisbury

Changes are underway at an Italian restaurant in Salisbury Township.

Francesco’s Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria, which opened two years ago at the former Pantry Diner at 1701 E. Susquehanna St., will become MaGia’s Friendly Italian on Sept. 11.

According to owner Matt George, he purchased the restaurant from the LoPiccolo family in early summer and spent the past few months operating it as Francesco’s, seeing what dishes were popular in preparation for a new menu.

The LoPiccolo family continues to operate the nine-year-old Lorenzo’s Italian Family Restaurant on Broadway in Fountain Hill and the two-month-old Lorenzo’s 2 on Emmaus Avenue in south Allentown.

George, of Quakertown, decided to keep a handful of Francesco’s dishes, including a chicken chipotle panini and a few strombolis, but he plans to introduce a mostly new menu on Sept. 11.

“I want to keep the regulars happy by keeping some of the dishes they like, but I also want to offer a lot of new, out-of-the-box sandwiches, entrees and other items,” George said. “So, it won’t be your typical pizzeria where you see all these frozen fried appetizers and items like that. It’s all going to be homemade.”

Among the new creations will be appetizers such as baked ziti eggrolls and fried manicotti; sandwiches such as a stuffed meatball grinder and “Porky, Pepper & Egg” (ham, salami, capicola, peppers, scrambled eggs and mozzarella cheese); pizzas such as a clams casino and “Drunken Granny” (grandma-style topped with mozzarella and house vodka sauce); homemade pastas such as ricotta gnocchi and pappardelle with short rib ragu; and entrees such as pork cacciatore and shrimp risotto.

MaGia, which mean’s magic in Italian, also will offer signature dishes such as “MaGia’s Mozz” (prosciutto-wrapped mozzarella pan seared, served over tomato sauce and topped with pesto aioli), “The MaGia” sandwich (grilled chicken, sauteed spinach, roasted peppers, pesto mayo and fresh mozzarella on a long roll), “MaGia’s White” pizza (mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, garlic, ricotta and oregano) and “MaGia’s Ravioli” (fresh pasta stuffed with roasted peppers, spinach, ricotta, mascarpone and mozzarella in creamy alfredo sauce).

Sandwiches, wraps and other hand-held items will be in the $10 range while most entrees will be under $20.

Daily specials will range from kids eating free (with each adult purchase) on Tuesdays and $.50 chicken wings on Wednesdays to half-price appetizers on Thursdays and complimentary wine on Fridays and Saturdays.

George still plans to offer standard Italian dishes such as chicken Marsala, eggplant Parmigiana, shrimp scampi and veal piccata, but notes he “didn’t waste a lot of menu space” on them.

“Instead, I wrote at the bottom of sections, ‘We can always make the classics!’ and listed some examples,” he said.

George, who studied hospitality management at Johnson & Wales University in Rhode Island, has held various front- and back-of-house positions in Bucks County restaurants for about 18 years.

He is planning new wall paint, outdoor lighting and other minor cosmetic touches to the Salisbury property.

A grand opening weekend, Sept. 28-30, will feature buy one, get one free dishes (up to $12).

The BYOB MaGia’s, offering catering and free delivery until 3 p.m. daily, will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. Info: 610-351-4366.

