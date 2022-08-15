New Orleans Roast Gives Back to its Home City with Son Of A Saint Partnership

Fan-favorite coffee company offers discounts with donations to support nonprofit

New Orleans, LA ( RestaurantNews.com ) New Orleans Roast is proud to join Son of a Saint ’s mission to support and transform the lives of fatherless boys through what it knows best – coffee.

Known for its assortment of coffee, tea and chicory, as well as its deep ties to the Crescent City, New Orleans Roast is honored to support a nonprofit organization dedicated to making the city it calls home better. The fan-favorite brand will accept donations to the nonprofit on its website through Sept. 16, and guests can use the code SAINT to receive 20% off any online purchase with a donation of $1.00 or more. Donations will help Son of a Saint to provide boys with mentorship, emotional support, education and more to address their individual needs.

The Ballard Brothers who own New Orleans Roast have been long-standing donors and supporters of Son of Saint. Each year for the past decade, the Ballards supply 10 fully funded scholarships for Son of a Saint youth to attend Camp Rockmont in North Carolina. Camp Rockmont is a Christian camp for young men founded on the belief that a diverse and inclusive community creates an environment in which everyone can grow and become stronger. The Camp Rockmont experience provides life skills focused on leadership, independence, and building self confidence.

“We’re incredibly honored to be able to give back to the community that we grew up in and love,” said Paul Ballard on behalf of Steven, Scott and their families. “It’s important for us to share our family values in any way that we can to contine to build a stong sense of community, and Son of a Saint embodies that.”

Launched in 2011 to address the burgeoning problem of fatherless boys in the New Orleans area, Son of a Saint is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to its mission of transforming the lives of young males through mentorship, emotional support, development of life skills, exposure to constructive experiences and formation of positive, lasting peer-to-peer relationships. For more information or to get involved, visit sonofasaint.org .

“We are so grateful to New Orleans Roast for stepping up and offering to support our mission of helping boys in this city who need love and guidance,” said Son of a Saint Founder and CEO Bivian “Sonny” Lee III. “Everyone knows that the New Orleans Roast brand means quality coffee, and to us here, it means quality people. Hopefully others will step up and join them in helping us help our boys!”

To donate or learn more about New Orleans Roast and its assortment of coffee, tea and chicory, along with delivery options for homes and businesses, visit neworleansroast.com .

About New Orleans Roast

Since 2008, New Orleans Roast has been roasting coffee just steps from the French Quarter, in the city’s historic Faubourg Marigny district, and sharing its unique flavors with coffee lovers across the country. Owned by New Orleans natives and brothers Paul, Steven and Scott Ballard, New Orleans Roast is part of Ballard Brands, which also operates PJ’s Coffee. It offers a wide variety of coffee, tea and chicory drink options in bags and single-serve cups and is served in more than 1,000 locations across 40 states including restaurants, convenience stores, hotels, offices and more. For more information, visit neworleansroast.com or follow New Orleans Roast on Facebook or Instagram .

