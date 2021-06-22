New Orleans-Based Juice Bar Expanding Again, This Time to the Northshore

Local Mandeville resident set to open Main Squeeze Juice Co. later this month

Mandeville, LA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Main Squeeze Juice Co. – a Louisiana-based juice and smoothie bar franchise, is expanding its presence to the Northshore of Lake Pontchartrain, opposite of New Orleans. The new storefront will be located at 3575 Hwy 190 and is slated to open June 25th.

With five locations in the New Orleans area, this location will be the brand’s first location on the Northshore. The upcoming opening has been long awaited by the Mandeville community, giving them the “finally” moment they have been waiting for. Adding to the excitement, the location will be locally owned and operated by Mandeville native Zack Cheaney.

To celebrate its grand opening, the new store will be offering promotions including $5 smoothies and juices, in addition to free t-shirts for the first 200 customers of the day all weekend. Main Squeeze’s mission is to make healthy easier, and the company’s nutritionist-designed, superfood-centric menu does exactly that. It’s gluten-free and vegan menu offers a daily source of plant-based nutrition packed with natural and quick energy.

“As a Mandeville local, I completely understand the anticipation of our new location,” said Zack. “Our town has continually grown, accommodating many young families and business travelers in recent years. Our health options are a bit limited here, so when Main Squeeze Juice Co. opened its doors in New Orleans, people started driving down to get their fix. After years of buildup, I’m proud to establish Mandeville’s first Main Squeeze location, fulfilling the hearts and souls of my neighbors.”

Prior to Main Squeeze, Zack worked for a phone company, recalling that his day-to-day interactions lacked a sense of warmth and sincereness. Zack, recalling his first experience with the brand in Lake Charles, fell in love with Main Squeeze the moment he stepped into his first location. The atmosphere and aesthetic caught his attention, while it was the people who won him over.

“Main Squeeze’s strong philosophy of health and wellness goes beyond their menu items and is embodied by their people. As Mandeville continues to grow, people will be able to come into Main Squeeze not only for a healthy option, but for a community of people. I hope to create a central location for people to come together and enjoy one another’s company, and Main Squeeze provided the opportunity to do that,” added Zach.

About Main Squeeze Juice Company

Founded in 2016 and franchising since August of 2017, Main Squeeze Juice Company is a New Orleans, Louisiana-based juice and smoothie bar franchise whose nutritionist-designed, superfood-inspired menu seeks to change the lives of those looking for a healthier and more convenient way of fulfilling nutritional goals. Speaking of New Orleans, two former Saints players play huge role within the brand. Thomas Morstead, being a part of the ownership group and Marques Colston as a face of the 2018 partnership. With 20 locations currently open and operating in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, Main Squeeze expects to open more than 60 additional franchisee- and corporate-owned stores throughout the Southeast and Midwest over the next several years. For more information, visit www.mainsqueezejuiceco.com .

