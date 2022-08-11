New Orleans-Based Juice Bar to Expand Presence in Texas

Local Business Partners and Friends Set to Open Main Squeeze Juice Co. in Mont Belvieu

Mont Belvieu, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Main Squeeze Juice Co. , a Louisiana-based juice and smoothie bar franchise, is set to expand its presence in Texas with a new location in Mont Belvieu. The new Main Squeeze Juice Co. is located at 9209 Eagle Drive and is slated to open in Q4 of 2022.

Main Squeeze Juice Co. Mont Belvieu is owned and operated by local business partners and friends J.J. Jacobs and John Bell. The duo joined forces in 2015, partnering in a real estate and rental property investment business. J.J. has accumulated nearly two decades of experience in business operations, working for two well-known, international oil companies. John serves as a Marine Chemist performing inspections on highly flammable and toxic vessels to ensure safety. Additionally, he has a background in business ownership, as he currently owns and operates multiple pet supplies and grooming stores in the area. With strong business acumens and previous successful business ventures together, J.J. and John serve as the ideal fit to bring Main Squeeze to Mont Belvieu.

“As a new dad, I’ve really focused on increasing my health and wellness to increase my well-being and set a good example for my son,” said John. “With that in mind, we wanted to find a proven concept that is beneficial to the well-being of our patrons, and Main Squeeze absolutely fits that mold.”

Main Squeeze’s mission is to make healthy easier, and the company’s nutritionist-designed, superfood-centric menu does exactly that. It’s gluten-free and vegan menu offers a daily source of plant-based nutrition packed with natural and quick energy. The concept’s proprietary recipes feature chef-inspired, cold-pressed juices and superfood smoothies, along with one-, three- and five-day juice cleanse programs, shots, and acai bowls created from organic and wild-harvested acai berries from the Amazon rainforest in Northeast Brazil.

“The wife of an old co-worker would travel to go to Main Squeeze, and they actually suggested I open a local storefront in Mont Belvieu,” said J.J. “Healthy food and drink options here are traditionally few and far between. I looked into it and it seemed like a perfect fit for our town,” he added. “From athletes looking for specific nutrients, to kids seeking something refreshing, or people looking for natural energies in the morning, Main Squeeze offers something to everybody.”

The opening of Main Squeeze Juice Co’s newest location comes on the heels of the recent partnership announcement with Conscious Capital Group. The team at CCG is working with Main Squeeze Juice Co. to fast-track franchise sales, real estate development, business intelligence, training, marketing and innovation with the goal of serving more people in more markets, propelling the brand to an industry leader.

Main Squeeze Juice Co. Mont Belvieu will be open Monday – Saturday from 7 am – 8 pm and on Sunday from 9 am – 6 pm.

About Main Squeeze Juice Company

Founded in 2016 and franchising since August of 2017, Main Squeeze Juice Company is a New Orleans, Louisiana-based juice and smoothie bar franchise whose nutritionist-designed, superfood-inspired menu seeks to change the lives of those looking for a healthier and more convenient way of fulfilling nutritional goals, and whose ownership group includes two former Saints NFL players: Superbowl XLIV Champions Thomas Morstead and Marques Colston. With 26 locations currently open and operating in Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, Missouri and Florida, Main Squeeze expects to open more than 60 additional franchisee- and corporate-owned stores throughout the Southeast and Midwest over the next several years. For more information, visit mainsqueezejuiceco.com .

Contact:

Grant Hennessy

Franchise Elevator PR

630-453-8187

ghennessy@franchiseelevator.com

