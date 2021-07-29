New Orleans-Based Juice Bar Announces Grand Debut in Florida

Jacksonville Beach resident set to open Main Squeeze Juice Co. next month

Jacksonville Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Main Squeeze Juice Co. , a Louisiana-based juice and smoothie bar franchise, is heading east to the Sunshine State, opening its newest location in Jacksonville Beach! Their latest storefront will be located at 544 Marsh Landing Parkway, near the Target shopping center off of J. Turner Boulevard and A1A, and is slated to open in early August.

With 22 locations across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, this location will be the brand’s first in Florida. The upcoming opening has Jacksonville Beach residents raving, with the storefront sporting an outdoor patio just a mile from the beach. Adding to the excitement, the location will be locally owned and operated by Spencer Turner, making him an entrepreneur and business owner at the prime age of 25.

To celebrate its grand opening, the new store will be offering promotions all weekend, including $5 smoothies and juices and free t-shirts for the first 100 customers of each day. And, to keep his opening celebrations rolling, Spencer will be offering $5 acai bowls the following weekend.

“When I first started considering franchising, the majority of publications featured brands whose offerings provided little to no nutritional value,” said Spencer. “As someone who prioritizes their health, it was essential that I brought a business to my community that provided nourishment and helped others live healthy lifestyles. After meeting with the team at Main Squeeze, I knew I found a brand that I resonated with and would help make healthy easier.”

Prior to Main Squeeze, Spencer worked for a pharmaceutical company, which lacked compassion and sincerity in his day-to-day interactions. After leaving such a high-pressure industry, Spencer fell in love with the authentic feeling that Main Squeeze provided and the rest is history. Main Squeeze’s high-quality offerings caught his attention, while its people won him over.

“Now, more than ever, it seems as though people are looking for a community. Main Squeeze’s strong philosophy of health and wellness goes beyond their menu items and is embodied by their team and the Main Squeeze family. With the opening of the new store in Jacksonville Beach, I hope to create a central location for people to come together and enjoy one another’s company,” added Spencer.

Main Squeeze’s mission is to make healthy easier, and the company’s nutritionist-designed, superfood-centric menu does exactly that. It’s gluten-free and vegan menu offers a daily source of plant-based nutrition packed with natural and quick energy. The concept’s proprietary recipes feature chef-inspired, cold-pressed juices and superfood smoothies, along with one-, three- and five-day juice cleanse programs, shots, and acai bowls created from organic and wild-harvested acai berries from the Amazon rainforest in Northeast Brazil.

For more information about Main Squeeze Juice Co.’s franchise opportunity, please visit mainsqueezefranchise.com to explore how you can be a part of the wellness revolution!

About Main Squeeze Juice Company

Founded in 2016 and franchising since August of 2017, Main Squeeze Juice Company is a New Orleans, Louisiana-based juice and smoothie bar franchise whose nutritionist-designed, superfood-inspired menu seeks to change the lives of those looking for a healthier and more convenient way of fulfilling nutritional goals, and whose ownership group includes two former Saints NFL players: Superbowl XLIV Champions Thomas Morstead and Marques Colston. With 22 locations currently open and operating in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, Main Squeeze expects to open more than 60 additional franchisee- and corporate-owned stores throughout the Southeast and Midwest over the next several years. For more information, visit mainsqueezejuiceco.com .

