The new Old-Fashioned: How Chicago bartenders are bringing classic cocktail into 21st century

Boozy, comforting and capable of chasing away even the fiercest Chicago chill, the Old-Fashioned is one of the most ordered cocktails in colder months. And while its traditional makeup comprises just four ingredients — whiskey, bitters, sugar and ice — bartenders around town are taking liberties with proportions, base spirit substitutions and ingredient additions, resulting in an array of new ways to present the traditional tipple.

Chicago has a long history with the drink. Though it was not invented here, there’s evidence it was christened in the city — a Chicago Tribune article mentions it in 1880. So it’s understandable that Chicago bartenders would feel enough ownership to play with its roots. Here, four Chicago’s bartenders share their inspirations — from fall flavors and dried fruit to Asian ingredients and aging — for four modern-day odes to the old classic.

Creole Maple Old-Fashioned

Compelled to craft an Old-Fashioned that honored the old and the new, Upstairs at the Gwen head bartender Jason Deatherage called upon two base spirits — whiskey and rum — for this at once spicy and rich take, which incorporates rye whiskey and Clement Orange Shrubb Liqueur, a rum-based blend of orange peels, sugar cane and Creole spices. Deatherage sweetens the sipper with maple syrup and adds complexity with Angostura bitters, orange bitters and a Luxardo cherry — a creation perfect for an evening at the bar’s outdoor curling rink. $16. 521 N. Rush St.

104-Year Old-Fashioned

Of the 55 whiskies The Bristol stocks, chef Todd Stein landed on the Willett Family Estate 4-Year Rye for this rendition of an Old-Fashioned. It’s met with Grand Marnier Cuvee du Centenaire to evoke the orange flavors so often found in the traditional cocktail (and to inspire its name — a title noting the combined age of its two core ingredients). The bar team then adds Bokers Bitters, Regans’ Orange Bitters, sugar and ice before stirring all ingredients and straining over a large ice cube in a rocks glass, which is garnished with an orange peel. $35. 2152 N. Damen Ave.

N.J.S. Old-Fashioned

For Yugen head bartender Jonathan McMahon, it’s all about the right whiskey when it comes to Old-Fashioned riffs. “The appropriate whiskey often determines the profile of the entire cocktail,” says McMahon, who brings together Suntory’s Toki whiskey, cassia bud syrup, salted demerara syrup and red togarashi tincture before straining them into a double Old-Fashioned glass and topping it all off with two sprays of atomized lapsang souchong tea (for a particularly smoky finish). Expect to encounter several spice rack staples in this one — especially notes of cinnamon and ginger. $17. 652 W. Randolph St.

Be Mine Old-Fashioned

Visit Backdoor Saloon, a tucked-away drinking den, for the burlesque and jazz; stay for the clever takes on classic cocktails — from Negronis and Sazeracs to Manhattans and, of course, Old-Fashioneds. Inspired to meld together two of his favorite ingredients — dates and whiskey — beverage director Tim McCafferty blends bourbon, Angostura and orange bitters, and a date reduction for a nutty, butterscotch-forward alternative to the original. $14. 844 W. Randolph St.

Nicole Schnitzler is a freelance writer.










