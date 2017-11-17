New in New Hampshire: MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Opens First Location in the Granite State

Customizable Burger Franchise Introduces Itself to New Hampshire with Opening in Rochester

Rochester, NH (RestaurantNews.com) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, a fast casual, “better burger” restaurant franchise, is proud to announce its entry into the state of New Hampshire with the opening of its first restaurant in Rochester. The new MOOYAH opened Monday, November 13, 2017 at 150 Marketplace Blvd. With the opening of the New Hampshire location, MOOYAH now has restaurants operating in 20 of the states across the U.S.

“We are excited to now serve our Guests in New Hampshire and look forward to being a part of the Rochester community,” said Michael Mabry, president and chief operating officer for MOOYAH. “Our brand is committed to great food in a seriously fun atmosphere and we aim to make a positive impact on the community.”

This is the first of what MOOYAH believes can be several restaurants throughout Rochester and the state of New Hampshire due to a scarcity of fast casual restaurants in the area and an alignment in the state’s demographics with the company’s family friendly atmosphere and culture. Specifically, in Rochester, there is a heavy flow of tourist traffic on top of the strong local community. Jay Hummer, a development agent for MOOYAH, believes MOOYAH is the perfect place for residents and visitors to stop and grab a tasty burger and shake.

“Rochester provides the groundwork for our brand to grow its presence in a previously untapped marketplace,” said Hummer. “We believe our Certified Angus Beef® patties, hand-cut fries and signature shakes will provide the local community along with passing tourists from across the country with an eatery unlike any other in the town.”

The better burger franchise has seen great success with their locations in nearby Massachusetts and New Hampshire provides a similar demographic that could lead to rapid growth for the brand. MOOYAH is actively scouting out real estate in areas surrounding Rochester to bring additional restaurants to the state and is interested in qualified franchise prospects to aid in growth. The brand plans to open four to six restaurants in New Hampshire over the next several years.

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan white or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O turkey, all natural grilled and hand-breaded chicken, and mouthwatering MorningStar Farms black bean veggie burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with five cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon, sliced avocado, along with nine free veggie toppings and 11 free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100% real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 10 flavors ranging from vanilla to Hershey’s chocolate to Reese’s to strawberry banana and more.

In 2016, MOOYAH surpassed the all-important 100-unit milestone. The booming “better burger” brand entered several new states in 2016, while also expanding its presence in New Jersey, Virginia, Florida and New York.

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers, all natural grilled and crispy chicken sandwiches and black bean veggie burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado, chili, and more than 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com. Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH, follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

