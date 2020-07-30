New Metro Diner Express Puts Extra Speed and Flexibility on its Orlando Menu

Innovative Brand Concept Serves all Day Convenience and Classic Comfort Food

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Metro Diner guests will find everything they love about the Diner, served up with extra speed at the first Metro Diner Express, which opened this week in Orlando at the restaurant’s 11650 University Boulevard location. Known for big portions of bold-flavored classic, comforting dishes and warm hospitality, Metro Diner Express provides a new level of all-day convenience and flexibility for guests to enjoy – their way.

“The Metro Diner mantra has always been ‘come as you are, eat what you love,’ and we are offering guests this timely innovation to enhance the experience of dining with us at our Orlando location,” said Stan Goodman, COO of Metro Diner. “The Metro Diner Express quick service concept exceeds consumers’ rising expectations for fast and delicious delivery, takeout, and eat-in options that are designed to make it easier for guests to enjoy Metro Diner favorites during their days and evenings.”

Metro Diner Express features four easy ways to order:

To dine-in, order at the register off the diner’s menu boards, take a seat and food will be brought to the table

off the diner’s menu boards, take a seat and food will be brought to the table Take a seat, scan the QR code to place an order digitally and meals will be brought to the table

Order online for contactless curbside pickup using designated parking spots, or at the Metro Diner Express new pickup window

using designated parking spots, or at the Metro Diner Express new pickup window For home delivery, order via Metro Diner delivery partners UberEats and DoorDash

The Metro Diner Express menu features signature breakfast, lunch and dinner favorites like Fried Chicken & Waffle and Iron City Meatloaf, or guests can select their favorite dish among Metro Diner Classics, “Build Your Own” Options, Sandwiches and Burgers and Lighter Fare. New dishes offered exclusively at Metro Diner Express include conveniently customizable Breakfast Burrito/Omelet Combos, tailored Salads & Bowls and the featured Chef’s suggestion, Black & Blue Steak Bowl.

In addition to continued safe sanitation and food handling practices, Metro Diner is taking measures for dine-in, in compliance with local government as well as CDC guidelines (view here ). Metro Diner Express in Orlando is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Breakfast favorites are served all day and lunch and dinner items are available beginning at 11:00 a.m. For more information, please visit https://metrodiner.com/express or call 407-801-9043.

About Metro Diner

Established in 1992 by the Davoli family with a single restaurant in Jacksonville, Metro Diner is among the nation’s fastest growing casual dining concepts. Known for treating all guests like family, the diner serves timeless American classics using the highest quality ingredients to create fresh, bold and craveable dishes. The eatery offers generous portion sizes during all-day breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner, served by prompt and energetic team members.

Metro Diner’s menu features signature dishes including the Fried Chicken & Waffle with house-made Strawberry Butter, Charleston Shrimp & Grits, and the Iron City Meatloaf. The brand has received many accolades including features on The Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives and the Cooking Channel’s Cheap Eats. To learn more about Metro Diner, find a full list of locations or to place a catering order, visit www.metrodiner.com . The concept also offers delivery through Uber Eats, enabling guests to enjoy a meal without leaving their home or office. ‘Like’ Metro Diner on Facebook , and follow @MetroDiner on Instagram and Twitter .