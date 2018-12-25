At the new Margot in Culver City, rooftop cocktails with a view

Margot

A new restaurant and bar called Margot has taken up residence on the roof of Culver City’s Platform retail complex. The restaurant features 360-degree views from its alfresco patio and Spanish- and Italian-influenced cooking from executive chef Michael Williams. There’s crudo, pasta-like culurgiones with ‘nduja, arugula pesto and Calabrian honey, and whole grilled sea bream and prime rib-eye, along with wine and cocktails.

8820 Washington Blvd. #301, Culver City, (310) 643-5853, margot.la

Ococoa

The chocolate shop recently opened its doors in Mar Vista, featuring a full range of chocolatier Diana Malouf’s sweets, including macadamia-guava and pistachio-date butter cups, a tawny port caramel bar and orange-cardamom truffle chocolate bar. The store is temporarily closed for the holidays until Jan. 7.

12464 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, (800) 897-7015, ococoa.com

Lately

This casual breakfast and lunch restaurant from “ Masterchef” semi-finalist Becky Reams is now open in Chinatown. Expect country fried steak sandwiches with pickled peaches, citrus onions and gravy, BLTs on Texas toast and grain bowls with Fresno chiles. Most dishes are priced under $10.

970 N. Broadway #114, Los Angeles, (213) 278-0101, eatlately.com

Steakology

A new steakhouse called Steakology plans to open on Wednesday in Woodland Hills. The restaurant will charge customers by the ounce for USDA prime steak and will hand-carve those steaks to order. In addition to Wagyu sirloin, rib-eye and filet mignon, customers have options like ahi tuna by the ounce, and sides like apple cider pickles and ceviche salad.

6320 Topanga Canyon Blvd. #1625, Woodland Hills, (818) 630-9899, steakologychophouse.com

Nightshade

Reservations are now available for the Downtown Arts District’s Nightshade, the first restaurant from chef Mei Lin, winner of “Top Chef” Season 12. The restaurant is scheduled to open Jan. 2. The opening menu will include Szechuan hot quail, and sunchokes with persimmon mole, alongside drinks featuring mezcal, shishito-tequila and black garlic cocktail.

923 E. 3rd St. #109, Los Angeles, (213) 626-8888, nightshadela.com

Closings

Locanda del Lago

The restaurant will close at the end of the year, capping off a 27-year run on Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade. Relating a “heavy heart and exciting optimism,” owners announce via Facebook that they will “invigorate and expand” their nearby Caffe Bella following a final New Years Eve fete at the longstanding Italian restaurant.

food@latimes.com

@latimesfood