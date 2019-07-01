New Look/Growth Afoot at Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shops

Minneapolis, MN (RestaurantNews.com) New mission values focusing on “Out of This World Sandwiches”, a new logo, new TV and Radio campaigns featuring the company slogan “Bold Between the Breads” are just a few of the revamps we can expect from Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shops this summer. The most important may be a whole new look and store prototype that will be launched for the popular sandwich chain this summer.

It all started with a fairytale, or two, and it’s now become a gourmet sandwich chain with a cult following. Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop got its name from characters out of bedtime stories the original founder told his kids. The walls of the sandwich shop they built in Eau Claire, Wisconsin in 1988 were adorned with these delightful images. There was storytelling time at the original restaurant, and it became an institution in the small Midwest town.

Forward to 2004. After businessman Eric Wolfe led an investment group to acquire the company and took over as president and CEO, the chain took a new direction. With an ambitious long-term vision for Erbert & Gerbert’s, Wolfe has added highly experienced professionals to oversee operations, marketing, brand opportunities, new store openings and training. With these support systems in place, the brand is well positioned for strong growth.

Forward to 2019. The team has been working for a year now and putting superb branding and marketing in place. Newer members of the team are: Stephanie Schon – Chief Operating Officer, Jeremy Burke – Director of Marketing, Jill Brenner – Marketing Manager, Spencer Ploessl – Brand Manager and Mike Steindl – Director of Operations, and a former franchisee who knows the ins-and-outs of the daily operations of a store like, well, an owner!

Some of the latest additions are the launch of a Loyalty App this past April that hit the ground running. Updates and enhancements to the company website, and LTO’s that worked so well they must be brought back. One of them, the Mac & Brisket Sandwich is coming back by customer demand in the fall of 2019.

There is a new focus on catering that stars The Colossus, a Giant Box of Sandwiches.

“All in all, things are really happening here,” says Director of Marketing Jeremy Burke who is spearheading much of the new innovations. “I came from a big brand and learned all the things that worked, but more importantly what didn’t,” Burke continued. “The moves that work for our demographic and customer base are being customized now for Erbert & Gerbert’s.”

About Erbert & Gerbert’s

Founded in 1988 in Eau Claire, Wis., Erbert & Gerbert’s has grown to more than 100 locations in 12 states under the leadership of President and CEO Eric Wolfe, who led the group to acquire the Restaurants that can be found in urban areas and in nontraditional sites such as institutions, hospitals, zoos and on business and college campuses. Further growth for 2019 into 2020 is expected in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North and South Dakota and Michigan. For franchising information, visit http://www.erbertandgerberts.com

