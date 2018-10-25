New look, same food and family at Fountain Hill's Vineyard Restaurant

Gone are the days of lattice dividers, white tablecloths and artificial grape vines intertwined with string lights.

Now, the beloved Vineyard Restaurant at 605 N. Fiot St. in Fountain Hill features a more modern look — with sleek furniture, suspended Edison light bulbs and decorative wine barrels adorning the walls.

The restaurant’s makeover and re-opening on Oct. 18 follows a five-month closure, which had loyal diners fearing the longstanding restaurant was closing for good.

According to chef and co-owner Pietro DiMatteo, he and his wife, Maria, in May were contemplating permanently closing the restaurant they’ve operated for 28 years because Pietro was dealing with health issues, including back surgery.

In the summer, however, his health improved and a commitment from his son, Francesco DiMatteo, to help with front-of-house duties solidified the restaurant’s return.

“It was a good five months — the most he’s had off in nearly 30 years,” Francesco joked.

“Running a restaurant is a lot of work,” Pietro said. “I’ve been doing this for almost 30 years, and it doesn’t get any easier. I love it, but it doesn’t get any easier.”

Fortunately for longtime fans, new tile flooring, removal of the drop ceiling and other aesthetic changes are the restaurant’s only modifications.

The menu is “more than 99 percent the same,” with some entree prices being raised $.05 in order to get to even numbers, Francesco said.

The kitchen staff has not changed the way it prepares any dishes, including popular selections such as veal saltimbocca, veal Marsala and nearly “every other dish made with its brown sauce,” Francesco said.

Pietro, who was born and raised in Italy, continues to receive meats directly from a regional slaughterhouse and butcher them on-site.

“Our beef and veal are 100 percent pure — no preservatives or additives,” said Pietro, a sixth-generation butcher. “We make our own Italian sausage and grind our own beef for our meatballs. And from all of the butchering, we also make our own stocks. Natural stocks lead to better sauces and, ultimately, more flavorful dishes.”

The restaurant, which also makes its own mozzarella cheese, gets peppers, tomatoes and other produce locally when it can.

It imports dry and fresh pasta from Italy weekly, with staples including spaghetti, linguini, fettuccine, ziti, rigatoni and penne.

The Vineyard’s full bar, which was overhauled to include new cabinetry, will introduce a new cocktail menu in the coming months, Francesco said.

Other changes coming soon will include improvements to the lower level private dining area.

The Vineyard, which will be closed this Sunday for a family wedding, is open 4-10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday; and 4-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Information is at 610-867-2441.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog