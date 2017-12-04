New Look, New Concept & Menu Expansion at Texas Chicken Restaurant Now Open in Southeast Asia

Kuala Lumpur (RestaurantNews.com) Already one of the largest chicken restaurant chains in the region, Texas Chicken® added its 42nd new restaurant in Malaysia on Wednesday, 29th November 2017. This newest restaurant which opened at KLCC (Kuala Lumpur City Centre) will be a flagship for the brand and the first in the global system to debut the new test concept of Tex Café gourmet coffee and dessert.

“In our constant drive to meet and exceed guests’ expectations and lifestyle needs, this is the first of many more innovations to come from Texas Chicken globally,” said Tony Moralejo, Executive Vice President of International Business for Texas Chicken. “Malaysia is an important market for Texas Chicken internationally and we’re excited to witness the brand’s rapid growth here in one of the world’s most robust and vibrant food cultures. We look forward to this new chapter in the brand’s story in Asia and beyond.”

Heading up the newest Kuala Lumpur restaurant is Envictus International Holdings, an established franchisee with Texas Chicken that leverages 20 years of expertise in providing high-quality, guest-centric food and beverage experiences tailored to the preferences of consumers from all walks of life in Malaysia.

“We are very excited to be part of such a prominent flagship restaurant for the Texas Chicken brand, and we intend to further expand in the outreach and engagement of Malaysian consumers within the Klang Valley as well as in other local communities in the Northern part of the region,” said Dato’ Jaya Tan, Chairman of Envictus International Holdings. “Malaysian guests can now enjoy the best of both worlds at our new KLCC restaurant location – superior, delicious, quality fried chicken and home-style sides and artisanal style coffees, beverages, and baked goods.”

“The Envictus International Holdings group led by Dato’ Tan is setting the standard for how a franchise partner can fully leverage the Texas Chicken brand to grow a successful franchise-based business. We are thrilled to partner with them. As we grow Texas Chicken we will select franchise partners with the same character, competence, and commitment,” said Russ Sumrall, Director of International Business Development for Texas Chicken.

The new Tex Café concept offers yet another way for guests to connect with the Texas Chicken brand, with a specially curated menu of hot and cold beverages such as cappuccino, latte, espresso, hot chocolate and more, as well as a selection of cakes and muffins. Of course, the signature Texas Chicken menu of double-breaded and hand-battered Original and Spicy chicken, scratch-made Honey-Butter Biscuits, Mexicana Burger or Wrap, Jalapeno Cheese Bombers®, and more will also be available directly alongside Tex Café.

As part of the launch of the Tex Café, guests can enjoy the new Chocolate Chip Biscuits for a limited time. Ice cream dessert-lovers can also look forward to other menu highlights such as Strawberry and Chocolate Shortcakes as well as a decadent Chocolate Volcano.

“As we continue to advance in our desire to be the global franchisor of choice, we are proud to unveil innovations in product, service, and experience,” Moralejo added. “Our vision is that restaurant concepts like Texas Chicken and Tex Café will serve as catalysts for further evolution of the brand, and a more personalized experience for our guests.”

About Texas Chicken® / Church’s Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church’s Chicken®, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken outside of the Americas, is one of the largest quick service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church’s Chicken and Texas Chicken have more than 1,650 locations in 27 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information about Texas Chicken franchising opportunities, visit http://www.churchs.com/franchise_get-started.php. For more information about Church’s Chicken visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church’s at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

