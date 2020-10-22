New Locations Open for Roll On In and Buzzed Bull Creamery

Amid a pandemic: Roll On In Opens in Cayuga Falls, OH & Buzzed Bull Creamery launches their Chicago, IL and Pigeon Forge, TN locations.

Cincinnati, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) The 2020 year started strong and fresh for many but March brought feelings of fear and doubt. With a global pandemic on the horizon, the impacts were unknown. The novel coronavirus affected everyone differently. One franchise development company out of Cincinnati, Ohio used the time to dial in their processes anticipating an explosion post COVID 19.

When states began to reopen with mask mandates and enforced social distancing, Elite Franchise took the opportunity to schedule a few store openings. They opened a Buzzed Bull Creamery in Chicago, IL and Pigeon Forge, TN in July and a Roll On In in Cayuga Falls, OH Oct 2nd. The 3 grand openings were huge successes despite the mandates and extreme limitations on business and the stores have seen growth week after week. Elite Franchise group is in the final stages of scheduling a couple more locations to open by the end of 2020.

Elite Franchise started in 2019 and quickly grew with two area development deals, Indiana and Tennessee, and an additional 100 units sold for each brand, Buzzed Bull Creamery and Roll On In.

About Buzzed Bull Creamery

Buzzed Bull Creamery is a family friendly liquid nitrogen creamery hand crafting the freshest ice cream and milkshakes. They have plenty of options to captivate audiences of all ages and the ability to infuse alcohol for adults’ frozen desserts (21+) while maintaining the originality of the American staple. For more information, please visit www.buzzedbullcreamery.com .

About Roll On In Sushi Burritos & Bowls

Home of unique hibachi bowls, sushi burritos, sushi tacos, sushi donuts, and more, Roll On In takes their Asian fusion menu to another level and made simple. They offer 100’s of choices to give your taste buds something healthy, unique, and fresh in a fast-casual environment. For more information, please visit www.rollonin.com .

Elite Franchise is based in Cincinnati, Ohio and is the franchisor for multiple regional and national emerging franchises. For more information, please visit https://elitefranchise.com .

