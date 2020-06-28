New laws affecting drivers, students and workers are among the measures taking effect in Illinois Wednesday

Contributions members of the LGBTQ community have made to society would have to be taught in Illinois’ public schools. Workers, regardless of the size of their employer, will now be protected from discrimination on a number of reasons including race, sex, age, sexual orientation and religion. And distracted drivers who hurt someone while paying attention to their cellphones could face steeper penalties. More than a dozen state laws and policy changes for Illinois kick in July 1. Here’s a look at some of the highlights: