If you sell or serve alcohol on the job – this new law applies to you!

( RestaurantNews.com ) Starting July 1, 2022, over 1 million servers and their managers in the State of California must be RBS certified from an ABC approved RBS Training Provider . *Assembly Bill 1221

The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) launched a training portal for certification and reporting; for licensees, employers and employees.

For instructions on how to access the portal and register, follow these step by step instructions .

What is the purpose of the new law? Richard Schiller, who writes training curriculums for multiple states and industries says, “Alcohol certification is mandatory in many US states already, with proper training alcohol servers can reduce statistics for drunk driving, underage drinking, community safety and reduce liabilities for Licensees.”

The ABC has been diligently working on approving RBS training courses. Courses range from classroom instruction to online PowerPoint presentations to full on video performances. Licensees and Employers should choose an RBS approved course that fits the training needs of their staff. Taylor Cox, Vice President for Comedy Seller Server ® states, “We are so proud to be the first and only approved course that is both fun and educational. Our team of curriculum specialists and comedians collaborated to make a course that will help your staff pay attention, retain the material and have some laughs! The 100% video course is full of comedy skits and animation and is so simple to use it can be done on your mobile phone.”

About Comedy Seller Server

Comedy Seller Server ® along with its partner companies, Comedy TABC

and Comedy Defensive Driving ® have trained over 3.5 million customers throughout the country and are the preferred provider for many fortune 500 companies across multiple industries.

Contact:

Ken Cox

214-310-1075

The post New Law Affects 1 in 40 Californians first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.