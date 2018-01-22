New Kind of Veggie Burger Threatens Old-School Variety for Title of Chicago's Best

Can a veggie burger be great? If you'd asked me a few years ago, I'm not sure if I would have been able to answer yes. While I've had good ones, which completely satisfied the craving I had for something filling, portable and meatless, it's much easier to describe what a veggie burger shouldn't taste like - mushy, dry and crumbly - than what it should.

But it's a time of radical change for veggie burgers in Chicago. What used to be considered a stodgy, vegetarian-only dish, has gotten a shot of adrenaline. The status quo has been upended by newcomers on the scene with science and some serious tech money behind them.

It's mostly changed because of the Impossible Burger, a new meatless option that looks and tastes astonishingly like ground beef. Forget any faux-meat options you've tried before; we're talking eerily close, enough to trip up the most dedicated carnivore.

I know you are skeptical. So was Tim Hockett, the chef and partner at M Burger (various locations), the popular burger franchise from Lettuce Entertain You. That was until he cooked with it for the first time. "I put (the Impossible Burger) on the griddle, and it crisped up like beef," says Hockett. "Actually, it caramelized better than a regular burger, so you had all these crispy edges. Plus, it cooked in about the same amount of time. Most veggie burgers take forever to cook."

I swung by M Burger to see for myself, ordering both a regular cheeseburger and an Impossible Burger. Before I took a bite, I realized how difficult it was to tell them apart. Each had a beautiful dark sear from the hot griddle, and with all the usual toppings and condiments, telling them apart took effort. You could certainly taste a difference - the meat one tasted, you guessed it, beefier - but the Impossible Burger actually did have a more caramelized crust, plus surprisingly juicy innards. It instantly made every veggie burger in Chicago look dated.

Everything used to be so different.

Sorting through what I like to refer to as old-school veggie burgers in Chicago used to be a bit like ranking every Coldplay song. Sure "Clocks" bests "Hymn for the Weekend," but there are way more albums than you remember and many of the songs sound exactly the same. Mustering the energy to plow through them all also kind of kills any appreciation you may have had for the band.

And forget about comparing old-school veggie burgers to the real deal. That's like watching Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin get shown up at his band's own Super Bowl halftime show by Beyonce - it's not a fair fight.

Yet, a lot of people claim to love these old-school veggie burgers. And instead of dismissing the idea out of hand, as I wanted to do, I decided to actually dig in and try as many as I could.

What a terrible idea.

It might come as a bit of a surprise, but most veggie burgers don't exactly have a lot of fresh vegetables in them. Instead, they are primarily made of grains and/or beans. The first four ingredients of an Original Garden Burger, the popular brand found in many grocery stores, are brown rice, button mushrooms, rolled oats and mozzarella cheese. Set this starchy mass on top of a bun, and it's no wonder most can't compete with meat.

After visiting 15 places, I'd reached my breaking point. Honestly, most were perfectly inoffensive, the sort of offerings that might scratch an itch in the right setting. Some even managed to exceed expectations, like Revolution Brewing's (2323 N. Milwaukee Ave.) veggie burger ($13) made with beets, and Azul 18's (1236 W. 18th St.) black bean burger ($10.50) stuffed with chiles.

Still, some were bafflingly bad. In my research for veggie burgers, both Victory's Banner ( 2100 W. Roscoe St.) and Chicago Diner (2333 N. Milwaukee Ave.) popped up again and again, yet they both served veggie burgers that were dry and tough to get through. Do we have abysmally low expectations for veggie burgers, or do people really like them when they taste like this?

There's only one old-school veggie burger that I'd actually go out of my way to eat again. And it's new.

Flying in the face of the Impossible Burger revolution is chef Jason Hammel, who recently put a sort of old-fashioned veggie cheeseburger ($14) on the lunch menu at his new restaurant Marisol (205 E. Pearson St.), albeit one with more than 25 ingredients, which also manages to be crisp and creamy, complex and satisfying. This comes as a bit of a surprise, considering Hammel never served a veggie burger before at his acclaimed Logan Square restaurant, Lula Cafe. In fact, he's never even served a regular burger.

So I called him up and asked him to defend the honor of the old-school veggie burger.

While he didn't question the fact that veggie burgers will never eclipse a regular burger, he did have a fascinating way to look at the relationship. "It's kind of like reading a translation," says Hammel. "Of course, reading something in the original language is probably the best, but the translation is still interesting. And it's interesting because it's not exactly the same; it's not a direct copy."

Hammel pointed to Brooks Headley of Superiority Burger in New York for helping him rethink the veggie burger. (If you want to try to make them at home, Headley just released a cookbook called "Superiority Burger.") But in Chicago, Marisol is the exception.

While the Impossible Burger gets the most attention, there's also Beyond Meat, which you can find at Epic Burger (various locations) and a few other spots. It has the texture right, but it's missing the savory aroma and flavor of the Impossible Burger. I still prefer Beyond Meat to most old-school veggie burgers, but it's not quite in the same league.

How does the Impossible Burger do it? The product is made mostly of wheat protein, coconut oil, potato protein and an ingredient called heme. That last ingredient is abundant in meat, and researchers at the company, Impossible Foods, concluded that it helped give meat its unique taste. Heme exists in plants, albeit in extremely small doses, but the company figured out how to capture vast sums in soy plant roots.

Currently, the company can't make enough of its burgers. That explains the high price, absence in grocery stores and availability at only a few restaurants (you can check them all out here). Though I have to imagine that when the company figures out how to expand production, the number of restaurants serving them will expand dramatically.

But even with the small sampling size, it became clear that the Impossible Burger tastes better when it is thinner. It has crispier edges, holds together better and seems more burger-ish. You can see that clearly at M Burger and Uncommon Ground (3800 N. Clark St.), which both serve exemplary versions. Compare those with the Converge burger ($16) that features the Impossible Burger patty at Kuma's Corner (852 W. Fulton Market), which, like all of the burgers at the heavy metal burger bar, is enormous. While still good, it is much easier to tell that you aren't eating meat.

It's much harder to make that call at Umami Burger (945 W. Randolph St.), my current pick for best veggie burger in Chicago. Here, the Impossible Burger ($16) comes freakishly close to the real thing. It's a double cheeseburger, with two skinny, well-griddled patties draped in gooey, melted cheese. Each bite tastes juicy and fatty, and if you're not careful, grease will leak down onto your chin. You know, the way a great double cheeseburger would.

