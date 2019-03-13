New Jamaican restaurant offers a taste of the tropics in downtown Allentown

Celebrate the impending spring warm-up with jerk chicken, fried plantains and other Caribbean favorites at a new Jamaican restaurant in downtown Allentown.

Culture Jam, offering traditional Jamaican dishes such as curry shrimp and hominy corn porridge, opened in January at 921 Hamilton St., across from the shuttered Holiday Inn Allentown Center City, owner Mark Mitchell said. The space previously housed Island in the Sun Jamaican Restaurant.

Main dishes, served with rice, include jerk chicken, jerk pork, lemon pork, stewed chicken, fricassee chicken, curry chicken, curry goat, curry shrimp, oxtail, escovitch fish, ackee and saltfish, stew peas and cow foot.

The dishes, available in medium and large sizes, range in price from $8 to $15.

"Jerk chicken, oxtail and curry goat have been especially popular," Mitchell said. "Also, people are really liking the escovitch fish, which is fried fish with onions and peppers that are sauteed in a vinegar sauce."

The fast-casual Culture Jam, featuring an island vibe with yellow walls and wicker furniture, also serves soups such as red pea, chicken and goat head; patties such as beef and cheese, bulla and bread; porridges such as corn meal, peanut and rice; sides such as fried dumplings, fritters and plantains; and a wide array of natural juices.

The restaurant, which is BYOB, is open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Live music is coming soon, Mitchell said.

Culture Jam supplements another downtown Allentown Jamaican restaurant, Winston's, which opened 10 years ago on Seventh Street.

