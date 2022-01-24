New Innovative Platform Creates Mobile Ordering Apps for Coffee Shops to Increase Revenue and Build Strong Communities

Orda is revolutionizing the market for coffee shops by helping them grow their community through the use of a mobile ordering app customized for their brand.

( RestaurantNews.com ) New York-based Tech Company Orda ( https://getorda.com ) has announced its intention to bring digitization to the coffee market. Big coffee chains have already shifted to mobile ordering apps with high consumer engagement. It has become imperative for every sized coffee shop to stay connected to their customers and grow their communities with their own mobile ordering app.

The goal behind the establishment of Orda is to make it easy and affordable for any coffee shop to launch its own Square-integrated mobile ordering app. Speaking about its vision, the CEO of Orda, Roy Ganor, said, “Since 72% of coffee orders are placed on mobile devices, consumers have shown that they need mobile apps. Being seen in App Store and Google Play has become a necessity for coffee shops.”

Through its mobile ordering app creation service, Orda helps coffee shops increase their revenue with a smart upsell engine, ensure consumers complete personalization and control over orders, and attract new customers. Dev’s Coffee Bar in Vancouver, WA, joined the booming trend of coffee shops growing their community with their own mobile ordering app. Their business had seen a profound impact since launching their app.

“We expanded to two locations with our mobile app with Orda this past year. Our customers love to easily re-order their favorite coffees and redeem rewards from our Square Loyalty program. Push notifications have become an essential communication tool that gets our customers to visit more often,” said store owner Austin Slagle.

Growing a community involves engaging with every customer. This includes those who want to skip the line by ordering ahead and those who want delivery to their homes. With Orda, coffee shops can expand their reach with on-demand, commission-free delivery in their own app. Delivery from the coffee shop’s branded mobile app is possible due to the Orda and DoorDash partnership.

Roast Magazine, the go-to information source for coffee shop owners, featured Orda for its contributions as a vital community-building platform. Orda comes with 20+ automated marketing tools that allow coffee shops to increase sales. The Orda Promote Tools automatically creates branded marketing content for coffee shops to gain a competitive advantage. Content is generated for channels such as push notifications, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, sidewalk sign, posters, business cards, SMS marketing, and email marketing. More information is available in this article on how coffee shops grow community with their mobile ordering apps.

Mobile ordering is only a part of the community-building platform. The omnichannel ordering with Orda Express self-ordering kiosks, web and mobile ordering ensures that coffee shops have a fully digital solution.

To learn more please visit the Orda mobile ordering app builder for coffee shops at coffee.getorda.com .

