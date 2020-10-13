Youngrae Kim / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

New initiative will recruit Black and brown Chicago students to become CPS educators: ‘There is power in the teachers of color. We understand our children’s stories.’

October 13, 2020 | 8:48pm
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Youngrae Kim / Chicago Tribune

The goal is to more than triple the number of CPS graduates hired as teachers each year.