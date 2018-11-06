A New Iconic Hotel Coming to Downtown St. Louis, December, 2018

Hotel Saint Louis is proud to be the 1st and only hotel in to fly the Marriott Autograph Collection flag in St. Louis

(RestaurantNews.com) The former Union Trust Building was designed by architect Louis Sullivan, the “father” of the American skyscraper. Famous for quoting “Form Follows Function”. Adler & Sullivan built 256 buildings, and only 30 remain today! We are the only Sullivan designed hotel! Notable architects were Eames & Young along with Frank Lloyd Wright who was a draftsman. Born in 1893 ~ reimagined in 2018!

Perfectly located in the heart of downtown St. Louis. Just two blocks away from The America’s Center, and minutes from the Arch and Busch Stadium, home to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Hotel Saint Louis is:

140 rooms of pure luxury: 68 standard rooms, 20 corner kings, and 52 suites (30) with balconies

Rooftop Pool

Business Center

Marriott Club Room

Complimentary WiFi

Electric Car Charging Station

Evening Turndown Available

State-of-the-art Fitness Center

Two Restaurants – Union 30 and Form Skybar

Full Service Spa

Complimentary shuttle (downtown) service

HSL embodies the best of St. Louis architecture, music and energy that influences every neighborhood in St. Louis. We provide an elegant yet exciting Hipstoric guest experience.

Our 8,000 + square feet of classically styled flexible meeting space is perfect for corporate and social events.

The Ballroom (4,500 sq. ft.) at Hotel Saint Louis seats up to 280. We offer five board and/or meeting rooms. Spa Saint Louis, will pamper those looking for a wide varity of massages, facials, nails and hair care needs.

Elevate the ordinary stay. Electric Mirror TV’s inside the bathroom along with Toto Washlets!

UNION 30, our ground floor (b/l/d) restaurant, named after the building and also #30 on the Historic Register, will feature mouthwatering local favorites and revive classic St. Louis recipes.

Form Skybar, on the 16th floor, (small plates and drinks) will elevate the ordinary night life scene with downtown views and a roof-deck pool.

For group or event space contact: Sue Hagin, DOSM: 314/488-4463

For Media Questions, contact Harry Lunt, SVP Sales & Marketing: harry@Innkeeperhs.com ~ 314/575-8985

Innkeeper Hospitality Services (IHS) manages other hotels in Iowa and in St. Louis. See www.InnkeeperHS.com for more information.

705 Olive Street

St. Louis, Missouri 63101

www.HotelSaintLouis.com

314/STL-STAY