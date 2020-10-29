New Hotspot in Houston, The Sporting Club, Equipped with a Roll-A-Cover Retractable Roof

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Sporting Club in Houston, Texas, recently opened its doors! This chic new restaurant is an open air concept, thanks to its Roll-A-Cover motorized glass roof. The Sporting Club motorized glass roof was designed and installed by Roll-A-Cover’s dealer, Viewpoint Enclosures. The restaurant on 5102 Washington Avenue is 8,000 square feet and is safe to eat at during the COVID-19 pandemic. The motorized glass roof allows for proper ventilation, which creates a safe and inviting environment for its diners. According to Eater Houston , the retractable roof is a huge selling point for the Sporting Club. “That’s especially good news for those who are looking to dine out right now, and still have concerns about indoor dining with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to rage on.”

When the weather becomes inclement, The Sporting Club’s motorized glass roof closes with the push of a button and diners can still experience an outdoor ambiance with views of the sky. During the day, having this large skylight allows the restaurant to save costs on electricity and primarily rely on sunlight. This also limits greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, the restaurant never loses revenue on its large patio space due to weather anymore. The ability to use the outdoor patio space year-round and the beautiful aesthetic of the glass roof creates a WOW factor for the business. Therefore, the restaurant will draw more customers and generate positive reviews.

If you are looking to enhance your restaurant with a retractable roof contact Roll-A-Cover at sales@rollacover.com or call us at (203) 393-7292.

“In an ingenious move befitting the Houston climate, the space includes a 2,400-square-foot retractable roof that is designed to open and close in 30 seconds.”

– Houstonia

“How many restaurants have you been to with an open retractable roof AND chandeliers?! Well, there’s a first for everything!”

– Review from Yelp

About Roll-A-Cover, International

Roll-A-Cover, International is America’s largest manufacturer of trackless retractable enclosure products. When the weather becomes inclement you will quickly and easily be able to close your retractable enclosure and still be able to utilize your outdoor area. This allows your customers to be outdoors or indoors rather than having a permanent structure year-round. Roll-A-Cover has earned 14 North American awards for its retractable enclosure products and is continuing to cover restaurant patios, rooftops, and swimming pools across the globe. Don’t waste valuable outdoor dining space and lose money. Generate revenue year-round with a Roll-A-Cover retractable enclosure or retractable roof system. For more information, please visit www.rollacover.com , call 866-393-7292, or email sales@rollacover.com . You can also follow us on social media @rollacover!

Roll-A-Cover’s got you covered!

The post New Hotspot in Houston, The Sporting Club, Equipped with a Roll-A-Cover Retractable Roof first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.