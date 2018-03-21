New Haven Restaurant Week Returns For Spring 2018

New Haven Restaurant Week returns April 8 to 13, with two-course prix-fixe lunch menus for $17 or three-course dinners for $34.
Participants include 116 Crown, Adriana's, Atelier Florian, Barcelona Wine Bar, Basta Trattoria, Caffe Bravo, Caseus Fromagerie & Bistro, Cask Republic, Christopher Martins, Fornarelli's, Geronimo, Goodfellas, Harvest Wine Bar & Restaurant, Heirloom, Jack's Bar & Steakhouse, John Davenport's, L'Orcio, Lenny & Joe's Fish Tale, Miya's Sushi, Olea, Olives and Oil, Pacifico, Prime 16, ROIA, Shell & Bones, Soul de Cuba, Tarry Lodge, Tre Scalini, Union League Cafe and Zinc.
Menus and information: infonewhaven.com/dining/nhrwinfo.
