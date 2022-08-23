New Fully Finished Donut Portfolio From Rich’s Delivers Freshness That Lasts

( RestaurantNews.com ) Rich Products introduces a Fully Finished Donut Portfolio with eight irresistible flavors ranging from cake and glazed rings to iced, sprinkled, and filled. Not only is this a great opportunity for Limited Service Operators to expand their bakery offering, but in addition these delicious donuts are easy to handle, ready-to-serve, and maintain fresh quality over an extended shelf life – with a fresh flavor lasting two-times longer than other bakery options. The delectable flavors are: cake ring donut, glazed yeast ring donut, glazed cinnamon roll donut, glazed apple fritter donut, chocolate iced yeast ring donut, chocolate iced sprinkled cake ring donut, white iced raspberry jelly donut, and a Bavarian crème long John donut.

The donut craze is gaining momentum across the country, and restaurants are taking note. More than 201 million Americans consumed the indulgent treat in 2020, and this figure is expected to increase to 207.3 million in 2024.1

“We heard from operators who are labor-challenged yet want to offer a variety of delicious donuts that stay fresher longer. The Rich’s Fully Finished Donut line offers these solutions and more,” explains Alyssa Barrett, Customer Marketing Manager – Rich Products. “The Rich’s Fully Finished Donut Portfolio satisfies every donut craving – glazed or iced, yeast or cake, plain or sprinkled, specialty or filled.”

Ninety-nine percent of consumers2 say freshness is important to their donut purchases, so Rich’s spent over three years developing the exclusive extended shelf-life recipes that outlast the competition by a full day. The donuts maintain an airy, soft texture, fresh flavor, and longer ambient shelf life in a sealed tray or container – 48 hours for yeast donuts and 72 hours for cake donuts.

The fully finished format enables operators to capitalize on all dayparts. They can offer donuts as a unique sandwich carrier for breakfast, lunch, or dinner; plus, donuts satisfy sweet snacking cravings throughout the day and late at night. In fact, 53% of donut purchases3 are made after 12 p.m., so extending the ambient shelf life allows operators to anticipate their daily needs once per day and be ready to fulfill orders all day long. While other donuts may get stale within hours, Rich’s Fully Finished Donuts stay fresher longer, which helps to increase sales with an always ready, always fresh offering.

Rich’s Fully Finished Donuts come in convenient, recyclable tray packs of 6, with 8 trays per case, providing any size operation with many thawing and stocking options. The handling instructions are simple: remove the tray from the freezer, thaw one hour on the counter, and provide a fresh donut experience whenever the craving strikes.

These are ideal for operators who want to serve a fresh quality donut yet are challenged with limited labor. Operators also seeking donuts for catering or to-go orders can choose the convenient clamshell package of six donuts bearing the Our Specialty Treat Shop

brand.

Eight varieties of the decadent ready-to-serve donuts will tempt restaurant guests:

Plain Cake Ring Donut (PC 19862) is a plain cake donut with a delightfully soft texture. (48 per case)

(PC 19862) is a plain cake donut with a delightfully soft texture. (48 per case) Glazed Yeast Ring Donut (PC 20049) is a tender glazed yeast ring donut with an airy, soft texture. (48 per case)

(PC 20049) is a tender glazed yeast ring donut with an airy, soft texture. (48 per case) Glazed Cinnamon Roll Donut (PC 19860) is comprised of yeast dough with cinnamon and glazed. (32 per case)

(PC 19860) is comprised of yeast dough with cinnamon and glazed. (32 per case) Glazed Apple Fritters (PC 19861) are made with yeast dough that combines spices and diced apples. (32 per case)

(PC 19861) are made with yeast dough that combines spices and diced apples. (32 per case) Chocolate Iced Yeast Ring Donut (PC 20046) is a classic, with an indulgent chocolate icing atop a yeast donut with an airy, soft texture.

(PC 20046) is a classic, with an indulgent chocolate icing atop a yeast donut with an airy, soft texture. Chocolate Iced Sprinkled Cake Ring Donut (PC 20043) adds a pop of color, full of flavor and a delightfully soft texture.

(PC 20043) adds a pop of color, full of flavor and a delightfully soft texture. White Iced Raspberry Jelly Donut (PC 20042) is bursting with a delicious fruity filling and topped with silky white icing.

(PC 20042) is bursting with a delicious fruity filling and topped with silky white icing. Bavarian Crème Long John Donut (PC 20065) satisfies a sweet tooth, with a rich and creamy filling and crowned with a delectable chocolate icing.

For details about Rich’s Fully Finished Donut portfolio, contact a Rich’s sales representative or visit https://www.richsusa.com/fully-finished-donuts/ .

