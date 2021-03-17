New Franchising Deal Will Bring NYC’s Legendary The Halal Guys to Ohio

The beloved American Halal concept’s expansion to Ohio will more than double its Midwest footprint

Columbus, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Halal Guys recently signed a franchise deal to open its first locations in Ohio, more than doubling its presence in the Midwest and building on successful locations in Illinois. Franchisee group Smart Choice Food LLC will open seven locations in the greater Columbus area, with plans to open the first locations this year.

The Halal Guys is the original creator of American Halal Food. The concept became a well-known New York City brand largely via word-of-mouth thanks to Muslim cab drivers in the 90’s who appreciated delicious, fresh and well-priced American Halal Food.

Smart Choice Food LLC is eager to bring the quintessential New York City street cart food experience to Ohio diners.

“The economy in Columbus was on the upswing prior to COVID-19, but it was the people and sense of community that really got us interested in bringing The Halal Guys to the area,” said franchisees Mohamed Alwah, Yara Fardous and Sam Saad. “This is a diverse city full of strong, resilient and welcoming people, and we wanted to be a part of that.”

With a loyal fan base as diverse as their flavor palate, The Halal Guys currently operates 87 locations with plans to expand to 400 in the next several years.

“We were passionate customers before we became franchise partners, and whenever we visited New York or Chicago, our first (of many) stops was always The Halal Guys,” added Smart Choice Food LLC. “We believe in this brand and are confident it will be successful in Columbus.”

The Halal Guys is partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill, as their exclusive franchise development partner to grow the brand. The concept is actively looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop additional franchises in major markets across the United States and internationally. To learn more about The Halal Guys franchising opportunities, please visit https://fransmart.com/the-halal-guys .

About The Halal Guys

The Halal Guys grew from humble beginnings as a food cart on the streets of New York City to a global icon known as the largest American halal street food concept in the world. The food cart was first parked on the corner of 53rd and 6th Avenue in 1990 by three like-minded men from Egypt who came to America in search of a better life. When the founders noticed many Muslim cab drivers in New York City were looking for a place to buy halal food in Manhattan, they created their first food cart that quickly grew into a leading destination for American Halal fare. In 2014, The Halal Guys began expanding its authentic halal cuisine from the food cart into restaurants and now operates more than 85 locations within the United States, Canada, Indonesia, South Korea and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.thehalalguys.com or connect on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , YouTube and Twitter .

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill, and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

Contacts:

Sophia Groome

Fransmart

sophia@fransmart.com

703-842-5400

Laura Rankin

The Halal Guys

laura@bellecommunication.com

The post New Franchising Deal Will Bring NYC’s Legendary The Halal Guys to Ohio first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.