New Franchise Expansion Deals Brings New Old Chicago Pizza & Taprooms to the Northwest and Pacific Northwest

Broomfield, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, an energetic and welcoming full service restaurant known for its delicious, handcrafted pizza, distinctive taproom fare and world class local and regional craft beer selection, announced today that it signed a franchise development agreement with a new franchise partner, TAC Ventures, LLC., to open five new restaurants growing Old Chicago’s footprint into Utah and Idaho.

“We’re thrilled to be continuing nationwide expansion with franchise partners who have been committed to accelerating the growth and success of Old Chicago,” said Mark A. Belanger, CFE, Vice President of Global Franchise Operations and Development for CraftWorks Restaurants & Breweries, Inc., operating company of Old Chicago. “We’re continuing to make significant investments into our company that reinforce Old Chicago’s growth potential and position our franchisees for success, so that they ultimately want to expand their portfolio and introduce Old Chicago to new markets. These agreements are a testament to the strength of our evolving business model and exceptional offerings, and we look forward to developing new Old Chicago locations across the country.”

Tom Willis, Owner of TAC Ventures, LLC., signed a five unit agreement in April 2018. They plan to bring Old Chicago locations to northern Utah and southern Idaho; with their first location being in Logan, UT. “We are very excited to be partnering with such a great franchise. The entire Old Chicago franchising team has been a pleasure to work with and very impressive. We believe in the product that Old Chicago delivers, the growth opportunities that they present, and mostly the brand itself. It’s a great place for families, to enjoy your favorite beverage, or both! We are excited to bring OC to new areas so communities can enjoy what we love about the brand.” states Willis.

Old Chicago opened eight new locations in 2017 growing their presence in Tennessee, Wyoming, Kansas, Arkansas, South Carolina, and Colorado. 2018 adds an additional ten restaurants including locations in Kansas, Iowa, Indiana, Nevada, Georgia, Montana, Missouri, and Utah. “We are thrilled to announce that we continuing to sign new unit development agreements this year. We are excited for our future growth in 2018 and beyond” states Belanger. With its 5,000 square foot building with an additional 1,000 square feet of outdoor patio space, upgraded bar technology, enriched guest proven menu categories, and thorough beer-centric hourly training, Old Chicago continues to further enhance the guest experience.

A growing brand with over 16 years of successful franchise partnerships, Old Chicago is an established multi-unit concept with proven processes to support franchisees with site selection, lease agreements, facility design, operational training and marketing. To fuel franchise growth, the company is seeking multi-unit operators with business, management and foodservice and/or restaurant experience, and a passion for and commitment to exceptional customer service. For information about franchise opportunities, visit www.ocfranchising.com.

About Old Chicago

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom (Old Chicago) is a traditional, casual dining restaurant specializing in Chicago-style pizzas, taproom classics and craft beer. Founded in 1976, Old Chicago operates in 24 states with more than 100 restaurants. A top loyalty brand in the U.S., award winning and voted Best Franchise to buy in 2018 by Franchise Times. With over 30 craft beers on tap, Old Chicago is also the home of the World Beer Tour, which rewards members for enjoying 110 of the best craft beers from across the globe. Visit www.oldchicago.com to learn more and to find the restaurant nearest you. For information about franchise opportunities, visit www.ocfranchising.com.

About CraftWorks

CraftWorks Restaurants & Breweries, Inc. is the largest craft brewery restaurant operator in the country with nearly 200 franchised and company-owned restaurants primarily operating under the Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurants and Rock Bottom Restaurants & Breweries brands. As a leader in the craft beer focused casual dining segment, CraftWorks also operates strong regional brands, and employs more than 12,000 people throughout the U.S. All of CraftWorks’ restaurant brands have innovative menus with made-from-scratch food and a vast selection of unique craft beer, as well as unbeatable service and loyalty programs with over a half-million active members. Based in Broomfield, Colo., CraftWorks is not only committed to serving its loyal guests, but also the communities in which its restaurants operate. The CraftWorks Foundation has contributed millions of dollars, positively impacting communities throughout the country. For additional information about CraftWorks, the Foundation, and its restaurant brands, please visit www.craftworksrestaurants.com.

Contact:

Dominique Romero

NRO, Franchise, & Field Marketing Manager

Old Chicago – Pizza & Taproom

dromero@cwrestaurants.com