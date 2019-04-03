New foods for Orioles Opening Day: Camden Yards will serve acai bowls, Mexican street corn and po'boys

This season, the Orioles have expanded their food offerings include more global flavors, from Mexican street corn to Cajun sandwiches to acai bowls. But don’t worry — there’s still a heavy sprinkling of Old Bay on the menu.

Camden Yards is welcoming a number of new vendors, and the park’s Eutaw Street corridor will feature an updated design with festoon lights that will line the street. Boog’s BBQ, a Eutaw Street mainstay, is expanding to include a new 30-foot sign, an outdoor smoker and branded 1950 Chevy truck. And Boog’s General Store will open in the Warehouse selling merchandise and concessions.

North of Boog’s, Bar 748 will join Eutaw Street, serving drinks from an Airstream-style RV. Harris Creek Oyster & Seafood and Lobster Hut will also open along Eutaw Street serving seafood.

In addition to the new stands, the Orioles have a new hot dog vendor after Esskay ceased its longtime hot dog operations. Hoffman’s in Hagerstown will supply the ballpark’s new signature hot dogs, Camden Classic Franks and Camden Jumbo Franks, beginning April 19.

Black Angus burgers from Monkton’s Roseda Farms will also be available at more locations this year, including two Roseda Farms stands and two Club Grille locations. Other local vendors returning to the ballpark include Attman’s Deli, Boardwalk Fries, Pizza John’s, Pinch Dumplings, Roma Sausage, 7th Inning Sorbet and Stuggy’s.

Here’s a rundown of some of the other vendors and new dishes that are part of Camden Yards’ 2019 starting lineup:

» Jade Satay (on Eutaw Street near section 68) will dish out chicken satay.

» Pigtown Stack (near section 68) will serve its namesake barbecue pork patty with sweet mustard slaw, tobacco onions and pickles on a brioche long roll.

» Harris Creek Oyster & Seafood (on Eutaw Street) will serve up fried Cajun catfish sandwiches, oyster po’boy sandwiches and jumbo lump crab cakes.

» Harbor Crisps (near section 68) will offer the gravy fry chipper — a bed of kettle chips topped with gravy and mozzarella.

» Corona Street Taco (near section 70) will serve Old Bay elote — Mexican Street corn topped with garlic mayonnaise, queso fresco, cilantro, sour cream and Old Bay.

» Charm City Chicken Shack (near sections 12, 68 and 80) will serve buffalo mac and cheese, a family-style chicken tender basket in a souvenir helmet and the “sweet heat” chicken sandwich.

» Birdland Nachos will dish out “Top Notch O’s,” Doritos-style chips with white cheese sauce, black olives, sour cream, salsa and scallions in a souvenir helmet.

» And Boog’s General Store and Birdland Markets will offer acai bowls, the frozen blended tropical fruit topped with dried fruits, nuts, seeds, bananas, berries, coconut, currants and goji berries.

The new items will be available at the Orioles’ home opener Thursday, and the team expects to roll out more new foods in the weeks ahead.