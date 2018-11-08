New Food Network show seeking first-time restaurant owners in Baltimore

First-time Baltimore restaurant owners, this could be your chance.

High Noon Entertainment — the production company behind TV shows such as “Cake Boss” and “Fixer Upper” — is seeking up to three first-time restaurant owners for a new Food Network show tentatively titled “Opening Night,” according to High Noon casting producer Peter Reiss.

Scheduled to air in 2019, the new series plans to follow a restaurant owner’s journey with the help of a “well-known consultant” based in Philadelphia. Each eatery will receive its own one-hour episode. High Noon is looking for restaurants opening within the next three months, December through February.

“Our opening night expert will whip your restaurant into shape — from kitchen flow and staff training to menu tweaking and testing — giving your dream a boost for bigger success,” reads a call-out for casting. “We’ll track your progress, catch it all on camera, and change your fate and future.”

Interested parties can apply at highnoontv.com/casting.

wesley.case@baltsun.com

twitter.com/midnightsunblog

MORE MIDNIGHT SUN

Best Baltimore bars: Beer havens, skillful cocktails and everything in between

Map: Maryland breweries and distilleries

Baltimore Sun bar reviews