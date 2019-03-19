New flavors for Sparkling Ice, including 5 caffeine drinks

The pick: Sparkling Ice + Caffeine drinks

Why they rate: Zero-calorie Sparkling Ice drinks come in 16 flavors, with new varieties, including Pomegranate Blueberry, Peach Nectarine and Coconut Pineapple. Now the brand has added five flavors of caffeine-added drinks.

The new drinks contain 70 mg of caffeine, plus antioxidants and vitamins, but there’s still no sugar or calories. Flavors for the caffeine-added drinks, which come in 16-ounce cans, are black raspberry, blue raspberry, triple citrus, strawberry citrus and orange passionfruit.

Info: A can of Sparkling Ice + Caffeine is about $1.89. Available nationwide in grocery and convenience stores.