New festival brings beer, bluegrass to American Theatre

Hampton Arts Commission artistic director Richard Parison is bringing a dash of nostalgia and pints of beer to the nonprofit organization’s 30th season.

As he looked through the history of the commission’s ticket sales, Parison said he discovered that bluegrass acts have had an incredible popularity with local audiences over the past 10 to 12 years. He also noticed the region’s impressive variety of craft micro-breweries.

From there, the Coastal Virginia Bluegrass and Brew Festival was born. It runs Friday through Sunday at the American Theatre in Hampton.

The festival will feature three bluegrass concerts from The Whiskey Rebellion, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Bluegrass Band and The Crooked Road On Tour.

“I love the idea that we can craft this as a mini festival,” he said. “We might evolve into something.”

A large part of the Hampton Arts Commission is to highlight the best the region has to offer, Parison said. The Peninsula area has seen a rise in craft beer businesses, including three breweries that opened in 2016 and one in 2017. Breweries participating in the Coastal Virginia Bluegrass and Brew Festival are Bull Island Brewing Company, The Oozlefinch Craft Brewery, Young Veterans Brewing Company and St. George Brewing Company.

The American Theatre will open about an hour before each show begins to allow ticket holders to sample beers (included in the ticket price) and speak with brewery representatives. Draft beer pints will cost $6 following the sampling, Parison said.

Beer stations will be open throughout the show.

According to Parison, almost every performance is already sold out. Concerts during the Coastal Virginia Bluegrass and Brew Festival are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday at the American Theatre, 125 E. Mellen St. For more information, visit hamptonarts.net or call 757-722-2787.

Restaurant week

The fifth annual Smithfield Restaurant Week begins Friday and runs through Feb. 3. Deals include $10 lunches and $20 or $30 dinners at participating restaurants. Prices include an appetizer, an entrée and dessert. For more information and a list of participating restaurants, visit genuinesmithfieldva.com or call 757-357-5182.

Williamsburg’s restaurant week began Sunday and runs through Jan. 31. Thirty-two restaurants are participating, offering lunch specials for $10 to $15 and most dinner specials are three courses for $30. For more information, visit williamsburgarearestaurants.com/events or call 757-221-6835.

Warm Up Williamsburg

Support the Community of Faith Mission, greater Williamsburg’s emergency winter shelter program, 5:15-8 p.m. Friday during its annual Warm Up Williamsburg fundraiser. The event is a soup tasting at Williamsburg Community Chapel, 3899 John Tyler Highway. Local restaurants will donate soups. Tickets are $25 and $15 for students (7-8 p.m.). For more information, visit cofm.info or call 757-903-7031.

Chili cook-off in Newport News

Parkview Church of God is hosting a chili cook-off and vendor fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 1116 Briarfield Road in Newport News. The event will include shopping, chili, barbecue and a silent auction. Free. The church will collecting nonperishable food items. Call 757-826-1862 for more information or visit the event page on Facebook.

Coastal Virginia WineFest

The Coastal Virginia WineFest will feature art, music and — of course — wine 1-7 p.m. Saturday at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, 1000 19th St. Tickets are $45 in advance and $55 at the door and include a commemorative glass, entertainment, food, and wine and beer tastings. Ages 21 and older. More info: coastalvirginiawinefest.com or 757-385-2000.

Harry Potter bar crawl

Wizards should grab their wands and head to the Waterside District at 333 Waterside Drive in Norfolk from 3-9 p.m. Saturday for a Harry Potter-themed bar crawl. The bar crawl includes Blue Moon TapHouse, The Harbor Club, The Market and Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse. Participants receive a beer stein souvenir cup, free gift wand and exclusive drink specials. The event pre-sale tickets are sold out. Tickets will be available Saturday at the check-in table starting at 2:15 p.m. for $35 (cash only). Ages 21 and older. More info: facebook.com/usepiceventz.

Peninsula-area beer releases

Brass Cannon Brewing, 5476 Mooretown Road in the Williamsburg area, will release IPA Windage at noon Friday. The IPA includes white wheat, orange peel and American hops, according to the brewery’s website.

Joseph can be reached by phone at 757-374-3134. Follow me @heynatjo.