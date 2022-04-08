New Executive Chef Announced by the St. Regis Deer Valley

Chef Alex Malmborg to Lead The St. Regis Deer Valley’s Culinary Teams

Park City, UT ( RestaurantNews.com ) The St. Regis Deer Valley , one of the most luxurious mountain Resorts in the world, today announced the appointment of a new Executive Chef, Alex Malmborg. A high-performing culinarian with more than 30 years of experience, Malmborg will oversee all culinary operations at the Resort, including RIME, Brasserie 7452, The St. Regis Bar, banquets and events.

Malmborg was most recently Senior Manager of Food and Beverage Operations at Vail Resorts/ Park City Mountain Resort in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he oversaw all resort culinary operations including restaurants, banquet department and warehouse/ commissary and managed more than 100 employees annually. Prior to that, Malmborg was the Mountain Dining Executive Chef at Park City Mountain Resort for more than a decade, where he oversaw kitchen operations for all 11 resort locations. Malmborg’s experience also includes Grappa Italian Restaurant in Park City, where he served as Executive Chef for more than three years; and Blue Ginger Asian Bistro, the acclaimed James Beard Award winning restaurant in Wellesley, Massachusetts, where he was Sous Chef for over four years.

Malmborg, who has made Park City his home since 2007, is a native of Rowley, Massachusetts. He graduated from Johnson & Wales University (Providence, Rhode Island) with a degree in Culinary Arts and earned a B.A. in Chemistry from College of The Holy Cross (Worcester, Massachusetts). He served as Co-Chair of Vail Resorts Chef’s Alliance, collaborating with Executive Chefs from all 20 Vail Resort properties from 2017-2022.

“We are thrilled to welcome Alex Malmborg and his extraordinary depth and breadth of experience, which encompasses every aspect of food, beverage, dining, management and operations,” said General Manager of The St. Regis Deer Valley Tyler Mugford. “Alex’s hands-on experience, knowledge and innovation will allow for a seamless transition and provide our guests the highest level of service and fine cuisine for which The St. Regis Deer Valley and its in-house restaurants are known.”

“Park City, where I have had the good fortune to live the past 15 years, is a truly special town. It offers everything about which I am passionate- world class skiing, mountain biking, a vital and robust local farming community, and some of the best hotels and restaurants in the western U.S. To serve as Executive Chef at The St. Regis Deer Valley is an extraordinary opportunity to grow in the culinary arts field and to further relationships with local farmers and ranchers that are the heartbeat of this beautiful region,” said Malmborg.

About The St. Regis Deer Valley

The St. Regis Deer Valley, located in Park City, Utah, spans 12 acres and features 173 guest rooms, including exquisite one-bedroom suites and luxurious rooms which can be paired with the suites to form spacious two-, three-, and four-bedroom combinations. Among the 173 rooms are 68 elegant Hotel Condominiums and 34 grand Private Residences. The most luxurious amenities of any mountain resort in the world are offered at The St. Regis Deer Valley; these include the only funicular at a North American resort, 24-hour Butler Service, multiple dining outlets including a fine dining restaurant, a family-friendly brasserie, al fresco dining, and the acclaimed St. Regis Bar, a 10,000-bottle Wine Vault, a 14,000 square-foot Reméde Spa with heated pools, a Val d’Isere-style ski “beach,” and year-round recreational activities. The slope-side resort is located at Deer Valley Resort®, just one mile from Main Street in Park City and 39 miles from Salt Lake City International Airport. SRDV Partners has engaged an affiliate of Marriott International, Inc. to manage the hotel on their behalf under the St. Regis® brand. For additional information, please access http://www.marriott.com/slcxr .

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy

, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com , and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com .

The post New Executive Chef Announced by the St. Regis Deer Valley first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.