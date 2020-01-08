New Executive Chef and Chef de Cuisine / Executive Sous Chef Announced by the St. Regis Deer Valley

Chef Alejandro Abad and Chef Austin Hamilton to Lead The St. Regis Deer Valley’s Culinary Teams

Park City, UT (RestaurantNews.com) The St. Regis Deer Valley, the award-winning luxury resort located in Park City, Utah, announced the appointment of both an Executive Chef and a Chef de Cuisine / Executive Sous Chef. Executive Chef Alejandro Abad and Chef de Cuisine / Executive Sous Chef Austin Hamilton were hand-picked by renowned Chef Matthew Harris, who collaborated with The St. Regis Deer Valley to develop a new signature restaurant, RIME Seafood & Steak, as well as three additional dining venues for the hotel—Brasserie 7452, The St. Regis Bar & Lounge, and the Terrace Café. RIME Seafood & Steak, which opened December 2019, is a modern take on the classic surf-and-turf style restaurant, with sustainably daily sourced seafood from Nantucket, Boston, Maine and Hawaii along with regionally sourced meats including Wagyu from Snake River Ranch in Washington and Delta Elk from Utah.

Executive Chef Alejandro Abad oversees the management of the food and beverage operations for The St. Regis Deer Valley’s kitchen including banquets, in-room dining, events and group business. Chef Abad, raised in Barcelona, Spain joined the resort from Montage Deer Valley, where he oversaw banquet culinary operations. He has spent more than 23 years learning his craft, stating his passion for food with a strong family tradition. Chef Abad honed his skills at restaurants across Europe and the Caribbean, including Restaurant Christophe and Restaurant Vermeer in The Netherlands. Chef Abad joined Sofitel Hotel’s in the San Francisco Bay Area and served as Executive Chef. “I love the environment at The St. Regis Deer Valley. All personnel strive for excellence to produce the best, freshest, and most innovative cuisine. Park City’s climate and scenery serves to inspire creativity,” said Chef Abad.

Chef de Cuisine / Executive Sous Chef Austin Hamilton will interpret and execute RIME Seafood & Steak’s creative menu offerings developed by Chef Harris, as well as the menus for Brasserie 7452, The St. Regis Bar & Lounge, and the Mountain Terrace. Hamilton’s experience includes working under Michelin three-star Chef Dominique Crenn at Petit Crenn, and under Chef Michael Mina at the Michelin starred Aqua, both in San Francisco. Chef Harris also specifically selected Hamilton for his New England culinary background including opening Boston’s Row 34 with James Beard nominee Jeremy Sewell. “The opportunity to expand the boundaries of superior cuisine, and to create new dishes and utilize new ingredients is a chef’s dream. I am thrilled to be working with such an experienced team,” said Hamilton.

“We are pleased to have Chef Abad and Chef Hamilton lead the culinary teams at our extraordinary resort,” said Richard Wales III, General Manager of The St. Regis Deer Valley. “Their collective backgrounds, spanning every aspect of food and beverage operations, will ensure the highest levels of service and performance. Working in concert with Chef Matthew Harris, our culinary team will deliver the exquisite St. Regis dining experience, with menus developed to complement the unparalleled wine selections of The St. Regis Wine Vault.”

