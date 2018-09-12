New eating options Roggenart and Urban Plates open in Columbia

Two new eating options have popped up in Columbia.

Roggenart, a 2,100-square-foot European-themed bakery, opened Aug. 24 in a strip mall at Dobbin Center Way.

Urban Plates, the California-based chain known for serving sustainably sourced, made-from-scratch meals, opened Aug. 27 in The Mall In Columbia.

Roggenart owner Nem Popov, who was born in Serbia and raised in Austria, owns 15 bakeries throughout Europe with his brother, Alex.

"I think that Baltimore and this region is just a diamond in the rough," Nem said. "I think it is a region that is under the radar."

Popov describes his business as a "fusion bakery" - baked goods are made in the Austrian tradition with French and Italian flair. And the name of the business is German. (It means "the art of rye.")

"We create classical European pastries," he said, adding that musts are the rye bread, quiche Lorraine and open-faced sandwiches. "I am a big, big bread fan. They are as they once were. They are good, honest breads."

Roggenart is at 6476 Dobbin Center Way, Columbia. Call 443-5837854 or go to roggenart.com.

At Urban Plates, the Plated Meal, which comes with two sides and chargrilled rustic bread, starts at $9.95. Hand-tossed salads also start at $9.95. Sandwiches start at $8.95.

The fine fast-casual restaurant, which prides itself on serving foods made from scratch, is split up into stations. Customers get their plate and choose from the stations.

Although the company's bread comes from a local bakery they've partnered with, everything else is made in-house.

Urban Plates is at 10300 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. Call 443-741-8787 or go to urbanplates.com/locations/mall-in-columbia.

john-john.williams@baltsun.com

twitter.com/popcouturejjw4